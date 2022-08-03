CONTERRA AG CAPITAL ADDS CHIEF LENDING OFFICER POSITION

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jake Espenmiller has joined the Conterra Ag Capital team as chief lending officer, signifying significant growth for the West Des Moines-based ag lender.

Jake Espenmiller will lead ag lender Conterra Ag Capital's strategic business development as chief lending officer.

Espenmiller will lead the company in business development, working alongside Conterra's executive team and relationship managers and shaping the company's strategic direction as it continues to grow.

"Jake brings unparalleled expertise in ag lending and farmland equity investing. His proven track record in both makes Jake the perfect fit to lead our business development efforts across the US," said Paul Erickson, Conterra President and CEO. "Jake's insights will be key when working with Conterra senior management team to develop strategies supporting the changing agricultural landscape."

The Iowa native has more than 24 years of experience in ag finance, most recently serving as the Midwest president of Oak River Farms. His experiences have taken him to several of the nation's core ag regions and industries, offering additional perspective to Conterra's ag lending team.

"As a private lender with deep ag roots and experience, Conterra is uniquely positioned to be a key capital partner for today's farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses," says Espenmiller. "I think of Conterra as a 'Goldilocks' firm — just the right size to be a significant player, while remaining nimble and flexible."

The Simpson College and Drake University graduate says Conterra's culture, work ethic and passion for agriculture aligned with his own. Currently residing in Overland Park, Kansas, Espenmiller and his wife are partners in a family row-crop operation in Northwest Iowa.

"I plan to build upon the success of Conterra's founders by providing great service to customers, great returns for our investors and a great culture for our employees."

ABOUT CONTERRA AG CAPITAL

Conterra Ag Capital focuses exclusively on agriculture, providing loan servicing, alternative lending and asset management to institutional investors, banks and other agricultural lenders throughout the United States.

Conterra Ag has loan tools to help meet the challenges of today's agricultural environment:

Long-term fixed rate loan

Flexibility through revolving line of credit loans

Restructuring debts to improve cash flows

Conterra Ag's staff of seasoned ag lending professionals will quickly respond to your inquiry. To learn more, contact Conterra Ag by phone at 855-381-3451 or by email at info@conterraag.com.

