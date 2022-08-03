FARO Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

LAKE MARY, Fla., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"Improving demand for our products, including the recently launched Focus Premium laser scanner and Quantum Max scan arm generated revenue of $79.9 million or $83.9 million on a constant currency basis, adjusting for the significant strengthening of the US dollar in the second quarter," stated Michael Burger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe the building momentum for our updated product line-up demonstrates the progress we've made in aligning our hardware and software roadmaps to add value to our customer's workflows, resulting in differentiated offerings in our target markets."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Total sales of $79.9 million , down 3% compared to the prior year period

Total sales on a Non-GAAP constant currency basis of $83.9 million , up 3% compared to the prior year period

Software sales, of $10.5 million or 13% of revenue, up from 12% in the prior year period

Recurring revenue of $17.1 million or 21% of revenue (actual currency basis), grew 8% compared to the prior year period

Gross margin of 50.6%, compared to 55.4% in the prior year period

Non-GAAP gross margin of 51.0%, compared to 55.7% in the prior year period

Operating expenses of $49.4 million , compared to $46.1 million in the prior year period

Non-GAAP operating expenses of $43.2 million , compared to $41.8 million in the prior year period

Net loss of $8.6 million , or ($0.47) per share compared to $1.2 million , or ($0.06) per share in the prior year period

Non-GAAP net loss of $0.6 million , or ($0.03) per share compared to net profit of $2.2 million , or $0.12 per share in the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million , or 0.6% of total sales compared to $6.5 million , or 7.9% of total sales in the prior year period

Cash and short-term investments of $102.0 million , compared to $107.2 million as of March 31, 2022

* A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release. An additional explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Outlook for the Third Quarter 2022

For the third quarter ending September 30, 2022, FARO currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $79 to $87 million

Non-GAAP (loss) earnings per share in the range of ($0.08) to $0.08

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (800) 245-3047 (U.S.) or +1 (203) 518-9765 (International) and using the passcode FARO. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at: https://www.faro.com/en/About-Us/Investor-Relations/Financial-Events-and-Presentations

A replay webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About FARO

FARO serves the 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), O&M (Facilities Operations & Maintenance), and Public Safety Analytics markets. For over 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to digitize their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit http://www.faro.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains information about our financial results that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP (loss) income from operations, non-GAAP net (loss) income and non-GAAP net (loss) income per share, exclude the impact of purchase accounting intangible amortization expense, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, transaction costs, and other tax adjustments, and are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our historical operations and financial performance.

In addition, we present EBITDA, which is calculated as net loss before interest (income) expense, net, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated as EBITDA, excluding other (income) expense, net, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, and transaction costs, as measures of our operating profitability. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net loss. We also present Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of total sales.

In our second quarter reporting, we have included total sales on a constant currency basis, a new non-GAAP measure. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to total sales on a constant currency basis is total sales. We believe constant currency information is useful in analyzing underlying trends in our business and the commercial performance of our products by eliminating the impact of highly volatile fluctuations in foreign currency markets and allows for period-to-period comparisons of our performance. For simplicity, we may elect to omit this information in future periods if we determine a lack of material impact. To present this information, current period performance for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars are converted to U.S. dollars at the exchange rate in effect during the last day of the prior comparable period.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with relevant period-to-period comparisons of our core operations using the same methodology that management employs in its review of the Company's operating results. These financial measures are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate a company's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to varying methods of calculation. The financial statement tables that accompany this press release include a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about demand for and customer acceptance of FARO's products, FARO's product development and product launches, FARO's growth, strategic and restructuring plans and initiatives, including but not limited to the additional restructuring charges expected to be incurred in connection with our restructuring plan and the timing and amount of cost savings and other benefits expected to be realized from the restructuring plan and other strategic initiatives, and FARO's growth potential and profitability. Statements that are not historical facts or that describe the Company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations, assumptions, strategies, or goals are forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "is," "will," "intend," "believe," "expect," "may," "could" or "should," and similar expressions or discussions of FARO's plans or other intentions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performances, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

the Company's ability to realize the intended benefits of its undertaking to transition to a company that is reorganized around functions to improve the efficiency of its sales organization and to improve operational effectiveness;

the Company's inability to successfully execute its new strategic plan and restructuring plan, including but not limited to additional impairment charges and/or higher than expected severance costs and exit costs, and its inability to realize the expected benefits of such plans;

the outcome of the U.S. Government's review of, or investigation into, the GSA Matter; any resulting penalties, damages, or sanctions imposed on the Company and the outcome of any resulting litigation to which the Company may become a party; loss of future government sales; and potential impacts on customer and supplier relationships and the Company's reputation;

development by others of new or improved products, processes or technologies that make the Company's products less competitive or obsolete;

the Company's inability to maintain its technological advantage by developing new products and enhancing its existing products;

declines or other adverse changes, or lack of improvement, in industries that the Company serves or the domestic and international economies in the regions of the world where the Company operates and other general economic, business, and financial conditions;

the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions;

the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and

other risks detailed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on February 16, 2022 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 that will be filed with the SEC following this earnings release.

Forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 Sales













Product $ 59,702

$ 60,275

$ 116,432

$ 114,910 Service 20,215

21,835

40,141

43,531 Total sales 79,917

82,110

156,573

158,441 Cost of sales













Product 28,169

25,455

52,504

50,259 Service 11,311

11,173

22,607

22,293 Total cost of sales 39,480

36,628

75,111

72,552 Gross profit 40,437

45,482

81,462

85,889 Operating expenses













Selling, general and administrative 36,018

33,594

71,508

66,942 Research and development 12,042

11,760

24,170

23,733 Restructuring costs 1,333

779

1,932

2,303 Total operating expenses 49,393

46,133

97,610

92,978 Loss from operations (8,956)

(651)

(16,148)

(7,089) Other (income) expense













Interest (income) expense, net (12)

39

(4)

49 Other (income) expense, net (1,636)

883

(1,649)

(732) Loss before income tax benefit (7,308)

(1,573)

(14,495)

(6,406) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,266

(397)

3,766

(2,009) Net loss $ (8,574)

$ (1,176)

$ (18,261)

$ (4,397) Net loss per share - Basic $ (0.47)

$ (0.06)

$ (1.00)

$ (0.24) Net loss per share - Diluted $ (0.47)

$ (0.06)

$ (1.00)

$ (0.24) Weighted average shares - Basic 18,266,747

18,161,110

18,267,783

18,133,368 Weighted average shares - Diluted 18,266,747

18,161,110

18,267,783

18,133,368

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2022 (unaudited)

December 31, 2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,969

$ 121,989 Accounts receivable, net 70,915

78,523 Inventories, net 44,076

53,145 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,248

19,793 Total current assets 242,208

273,450 Non-current assets:





Property, plant and equipment, net 21,109

22,194 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,154

22,543 Goodwill 79,595

82,096 Intangible assets, net 28,382

25,616 Service and sales demonstration inventory, net 29,692

30,554 Deferred income tax assets, net 19,635

21,277 Other long-term assets 2,174

2,010 Total assets $ 442,949

$ 479,740 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 13,635

$ 14,199 Accrued liabilities 24,692

28,208 Income taxes payable 6,539

4,499 Current portion of unearned service revenues 36,372

40,838 Customer deposits 6,975

5,399 Lease liabilities 5,867

5,738 Total current liabilities 94,080

98,881 Unearned service revenues - less current portion 22,323

22,350 Lease liabilities - less current portion 16,053

18,648 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,010

1,058 Income taxes payable - less current portion 10,131

11,297 Other long-term liabilities 956

1,047 Total liabilities 144,553

153,281 Shareholders' equity:





Common stock - par value $.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 19,651,715 and 19,588,003

issued, respectively; 18,275,364 and 18,205,636 outstanding, respectively 20

20 Additional paid-in capital 306,119

301,061 Retained earnings 55,283

73,544 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (32,369)

(17,374) Common stock in treasury, at cost - 1,376,351 and 1,382,367 shares held, respectively (30,657)

(30,792) Total shareholders' equity 298,396

326,459 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 442,949

$ 479,740

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 Cash flows from:





Operating activities:





Net loss $ (18,261)

$ (4,397) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 6,655

6,289 Stock-based compensation 6,358

5,377 Provisions for bad debts, net of recoveries 80

(43) Loss on disposal of assets 82

86 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 6

1,640 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (48)

(2,009) Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Decrease (Increase) in:





Accounts receivable 5,102

3,964 Inventories 4,311

(7,495) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,101)

(982) (Decrease) Increase in:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2,398)

(13,525) Income taxes payable 1,007

(2,310) Customer deposits 1,769

1,723 Unearned service revenues (1,822)

(627) Net cash used in operating activities (3,260)

(12,309) Investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (3,481)

(2,072) Cash paid for technology development, patents and licenses (5,548)

(1,780) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired —

(33,908) Net cash used in investing activities (9,029)

(37,760) Financing activities:





Payments on finance leases (116)

(167) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,165)

(3,779) Proceeds from issuance of stock related to stock option exercises —

5,165 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,281)

1,219 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (6,450)

(3,446) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (20,020)

(52,296) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 121,989

185,633 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 101,969

$ 133,337

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Gross profit, as reported $ 40,437

$ 45,482

$ 81,462

$ 85,889 Stock-based compensation (1) 284

214

483

280 Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 284

214

483

280 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 40,721

$ 45,696

$ 81,945

$ 86,169 Gross margin, as reported 50.6 %

55.4 %

52.0 %

54.2 % Non-GAAP gross margin 51.0 %

55.7 %

52.3 %

54.4 %















Selling, general and administrative, as reported $ 36,018

$ 33,594

$ 71,508

$ 66,942 Stock-based compensation (1) (2,512)

(2,526)

(4,733)

(4,208) Purchase accounting intangible amortization (181)

(188)

(382)

(373) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 33,325

$ 30,880

$ 66,393

$ 62,361















Research and development, as reported $ 12,042

$ 11,760

$ 24,170

$ 23,733 Stock-based compensation (1) (695)

(543)

(1,142)

(889) Purchase accounting intangible amortization (490)

(313)

(1,035)

(641) Non-GAAP research and development $ 10,857

$ 10,904

$ 21,993

$ 22,203















Operating expenses, as reported $ 49,393

$ 46,133

$ 97,610

$ 92,978 Stock-based compensation (1) (3,207)

(3,069)

(5,875)

(5,097) Restructuring and other costs (2) (2,317)

(779)

(2,916)

(2,303) Purchase accounting intangible amortization (671)

(501)

(1,417)

(1,014) Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses (6,195)

(4,349)

(10,208)

(8,414) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 43,198

$ 41,784

$ 87,402

$ 84,564















Loss from operations, as reported $ (8,956)

$ (651)

$ (16,148)

$ (7,089) Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 284

214

483

280 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 6,195

4,349

10,208

8,414 Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations $ (2,477)

$ 3,912

$ (5,457)

$ 1,605















Net loss, as reported $ (8,574)

$ (1,176)

$ (18,261)

$ (4,397) Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 284

214

483

280 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 6,195

4,349

10,208

8,414 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,775)

(1,144)

(2,742)

(2,622) Other tax adjustments (3) 3,246

—

7,183

— Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (624)

$ 2,243

$ (3,129)

$ 1,675















Net loss per share - Diluted, as reported $ (0.47)

$ (0.06)

$ (1.00)

$ (0.24) Stock-based compensation (1) 0.19

0.18

0.35

0.30 Restructuring and other costs (2) 0.13

0.04

0.16

0.13 Purchase accounting intangible amortization 0.04

0.02

0.08

0.05 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.10)

(0.06)

(0.15)

(0.15) Other tax adjustments (3) 0.18

—

0.39

— Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share - Diluted $ (0.03)

$ 0.12

$ (0.17)

$ 0.09





(1) We exclude stock-based compensation, which is non-cash, from the non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that such exclusion provides a better comparison of results of ongoing operations for current and future periods with such results from past periods. (2) On February 14, 2020, our Board of Directors approved a global restructuring plan (the "Restructuring Plan"), which is intended to support our strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and ensure that we are appropriately structured and resourced to deliver increased and sustainable value to our shareholders and customers. The Restructuring and other costs primarily consist of severance and related benefits. (3) The other tax adjustments primarily relate to the impact of certain jurisdictions maintaining a full valuation allowance where benefit is not accrued on U.S. GAAP pre-tax book losses.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss $ (8,574)

$ (1,176)

$ (18,261)

$ (4,397) Interest (income) expense, net (12)

39

(4)

49 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,266

(397)

3,766

(2,009) Depreciation and amortization 3,643

3,099

6,655

6,289 EBITDA (3,677)

1,565

(7,844)

(68) Other (income) expense, net (1,636)

883

(1,649)

(732) Stock-based compensation 3,491

3,283

6,358

5,377 Restructuring and other costs (1) 2,317

779

2,916

2,303 Adjusted EBITDA $ 495

$ 6,510

$ (219)

$ 6,880 Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 0.6 %

7.9 %

(0.1) %

4.3 %





(1) On February 14, 2020, our Board of Directors approved a global restructuring plan (the "Restructuring Plan"), which is intended to support our strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and ensure that we are appropriately structured and resourced to deliver increased and sustainable value to our shareholders and customers. The Restructuring and other costs primarily consist of severance and related benefits. (2) Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total sales.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY SALES MEASURES (UNAUDITED)



For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Total sales to external customers as reported













Americas (1) $ 34,667

$ 33,702

$ 71,344

$ 66,251 EMEA (1) 21,555

26,474

43,691

51,928 APAC (1) 23,695

21,934

41,538

40,262

$ 79,917

$ 82,110

$ 156,573

$ 158,441

















For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Total sales to external customers in constant currency (2)













Americas (1) $ 34,658

$ 33,764

$ 71,218

$ 66,281 EMEA (1) 24,194

26,109

47,427

51,044 APAC (1) 25,096

21,798

43,483

39,840

$ 83,948

$ 81,671

$ 162,128

$ 157,165





(1) Regions represent North America and South America (Americas); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia-Pacific (APAC).



(2) We compare the change in the sales from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rate in effect during the last day of the prior comparable period, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.



For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021















Product $ 49,174

$ 50,109

$ 95,626

$ 94,525 Software 10,528

10,166

20,806

20,385 Service 20,215

21,835

40,141

43,531 Total Sales $ 79,917

$ 82,110

$ 156,573

$ 158,441















Product as a percentage of total sales 61.5 %

61.0 %

61.1 %

59.7 % Software as a percentage of total sales 13.2 %

12.4 %

13.3 %

12.9 % Service as a percentage of total sales 25.3 %

26.6 %

25.6 %

27.5 %















Total Recurring Revenue (3) $ 17,119

$ 15,834

$ 33,592

$ 31,298 Recurring revenue as a percentage of total sales 21.4 %

19.3 %

21.5 %

19.8 %





(3) Recurring revenue is comprised of hardware service contracts, software maintenance contracts, and subscription based software applications.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OUTLOOK - GAAP TO NON-GAAP



Fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2022



GAAP diluted loss per share range ($0.45) - ($0.24) Stock-based compensation 0.19 Purchase accounting intangible amortization 0.04 Restructuring and other costs 0.04 Non-GAAP tax adjustments 0.10 - 0.05 Non-GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share ($0.08) - $0.08

