HiBid.com Auctions Approach $40M in Sales Last Week; Bidding Now Open for Coins, Furniture, Antiques, Collectibles, and More

HiBid.com Auctions Approach $40M in Sales Last Week; Bidding Now Open for Coins, Furniture, Antiques, Collectibles, and More

OCALA, Fla., August 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auctions on HiBid.com brought in over $39.6 million in gross auction proceeds last week from a combined total of 1,450 online-only and webcast auctions. HiBid.com averaged 1.43 million bids on the site per day in auctions ranging from July 25th through the 31st, with well over half a million lots sold. Among the hundreds of auctions now open for bidding, there are auctions featuring government surplus and police-seized assets, coins and currency, recent and vintage furniture, antiques, and a wide range of collectibles.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

July 25th-31st, 2022 , HiBid.com Highlights

GAP: $39,652,254

Lots Sold: 573,690

Online-Only Auctions: 1,353

Webcast Auctions: 97

Average Bidders Per Day: 888,000

Average Bids Per Day: 1.43 Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Unclaimed Property, Police Seizures, and Government Surplus

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: July 28th-August 14th

Seller: Washington Surplus Inc

View Auction Items

Coin and Currency Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: July 24th-August 4th

Seller: Shane Liddick Auctioneer

View Auction Items

Local Estates 11 Furniture, Antiques, and Collectibles Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: July 29th-August 4th

Seller: Saucon Valley Auction Company

View Auction Items

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

SOURCE: Hibid-AuctionFlex

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex