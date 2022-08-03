InfoTrack announces new integration with iManage

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, InfoTrack announced that it has completed an integration with iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™.

This integration incorporates key litigation products offered by InfoTrack into the iManage knowledge work platform, allowing users to do even more critical legal tasks without leaving their primary document and email management environment.

InfoTrack and iManage together is a powerful combination, allowing law firms to electronically sign, file, and serve documents in many of America's busiest courts directly from iManage. File-stamped documents are automatically returned to the secure workspaces within the iManage platform.

With more than 3,500 organizations worldwide – including 2,500 law firms – utilizing its knowledge work platform, iManage enables workflows that help solve complex business challenges and enable better business outcomes. The partnership between iManage and InfoTrack allows legal professionals across the country to reduce their data entry, save time on hunting down important documents, and improve overall productivity.

InfoTrack US Partnerships Manager, Catherine Stock, said: "We are excited to partner with iManage and expand our integration offering to law firms using the iManage platform. Integration is at the heart of what we do at InfoTrack. Partnering with iManage will allow us to provide the very best in automation for court filing and other critical processes."

"Legal professionals today are busier than ever and need ways to work smarter," said Dean Leung, Chief Customer Success Officer, iManage. "Our comprehensive knowledge work platform is enriched by the contributions of over 200 technology partners, who deliver key functionality that seamlessly integrates with our platform. The integration with InfoTrack gives our customers new ways to streamline key legal workflows and work more efficiently, so that they can service their clients at the highest levels and drive competitive advantage."

About InfoTrack

InfoTrack integrates with popular legal software to streamline the litigation workflow. By automatically syncing client data, case documents, and billing information, InfoTrack helps law firms manage eFiling, process serving, eSignatures, and more with greater speed and accuracy. With InfoTrack, law firms have the power to improve productivity and increase profitability.

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting, and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights, and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,500 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,500 law firms and 1,200 corporate legal departments and other enterprise customers – rely on iManage to deliver great client and corporate work – securely.

Learn more about the InfoTrack integration with iManage: www.infotrack.com/iManage.

