Besrey Celebrates Seventh Anniversary with Giveaways and Gifts for Parents

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate seven years of providing young families around the world with high-quality baby products, German-based Besrey is launching a celebration event with special offers on products across the range, as well as a number of prizes and gifts to give away to lucky winners. The anniversary celebration event will run for one week, beginning on August 2nd and finishing on the 8th.

(PRNewswire)

With an emphasis on high-quality design and R&D over the past seven years, Besrey has rapidly grown to become one of the premier global baby product brands. Driven to benefit both the infant and the parents by offering highly evolved baby products, the brand is committed to making thoughtfully designed products that incorporate improvements and ensure safety and comfort for the baby while making parenting easier.

As part of the celebration event, starting from August 2nd, Besrey will be giving 10% cash back when customers spend $50, $100, or $200 on marked products such as Baby Bedside Sleeper Crib Bassinet, Lightweight Gravity Easy to Fold Baby Stroller, Child Carrier Hiking Backpack, 5-in-1 Toddler Bike and more.

Besrey will also be giving away 10 Hip Seat Baby Carriers to lucky winners who accumulate discount codes throughout the week, with an opportunity to snatch up the free prizes at 00:00 on August 7th (GMT-08:00). Also, from August 2-8, Besrey will be running a lottery competition with every user getting one chance per day to be in the draw to win coupons and gifts valued up to $299.

The Besrey product line focuses on three main areas: outdoor, sleeping, and travel. To meet the needs of any child, the company developed strollers, tricycles, carriers, car seats, bassinets, and many more innovative products within this range. Alongside the core value of 'born with love,' each product released adheres to strict industry standards, including EU, Swiss SGS, and more. The Besrey team follows six product principles: exquisite craftsmanship, practical and comfy experience, safe and eco-friendly material, minimalist appearance, scientific and professional design, as well as novel and unique style.

(PRNewswire)

About Besrey

Founded in 2015, Besrey(born with love) is a German brand specializing in the production and sale of high-end products for infants and children. Since its inception, the company has focused on fostering its R&D team, which now consists of over 150 experts and has been granted 79 patents. As specialists in baby products, Besrey has also been recommended by many professional media outlets, such as verywellfamily and tripsavvy. Currently, Besrey operates three modern industrial parks and has sold over 30 million products to families scattered across more than 130 countries and regions.

For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/Besrey7thevent

Or follow us on:

Instagram: https://bit.ly/BesreyIG

Facebook: https://bit.ly/BesreyFacebook

Twitter: https://bit.ly/Besreytwitter

YouTube: https://bit.ly/BesreyYoutube

PR Contact: marketing@besrey.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Besrey GmbH