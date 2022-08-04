Brother International Corporation Announces New for 2023 Sewing and Embroidery Machines

A lineup of new products exclusive to Brother Authorized Dealers as well as the new Artspira mobile app, aimed at giving hobbyists and entrepreneurs the power to create from anywhere

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brother International Corporation announced its New for 2023 product innovations featuring five new best-in-class sewing, quilting, and embroidery machines.

The Brother New for 2023 product lineup features five best-in-class sewing, quilting, and embroidery machines, including the Luminaire 3 Innov-ís XP3, the Airflow 3000 Air Threading Serger, the Innov-ís NS1850D & Innov-ís NS2850D Combo Sewing & Embroidery Machines, and the Innov-ís NS1250E Embroidery Only Machine. Brother also unveiled its newest tech innovation, the Artspira Mobile App for connectivity and creativity. (PRNewswire)

Brother also unveiled its newest tech feature, the Artspira Mobile App. The Artspira Mobile App is a one-stop shop for embroidery and cutting designs so customers can easily customize their next project. This cloud-based design studio for Brother customers offers expanded design features and embedded drawing tools right at their fingertips to empower artists to create from anywhere and share their custom patterns with the world. This brand-new platform for Brother spans retail and dealer markets and further enhances the customer journey and experience. Through the Brother Artspira app, makers, artists, and designers, will be able to:

Design line-art-inspired drawings with built-in embroidery drawing tools and optional stitch types (straight stitch and zigzag stitch)

Transfer wirelessly between any connected WLAN capable Brother machine

Watch designs come to life with the Stitch Simulator feature: Stitch Simulator will show how a design will look before it gets stitched out

Easily access additional Brother benefits all from the in-app experience

Receive a dedicated digital publication sharing projects, designs, inspiration and tips and tricks

Share designs from the Artspira app right to social media channels to share with friends and family, offering more community collaboration and engagement.

"We're continuing to see exponential growth of interest in the creative space from our consumers," said Shannon Sullivan, Vice President, Home Appliance Division, of Brother International Corporation. "For many consumers, the sewing, arts and crafts market remains key as crafters, entrepreneurs, and small business owners continue to push the limits of their businesses, projects, and creativity. In releasing five new products and the anticipated Artspira app, were looking to enhance the customer journey as Brother continues to place an emphasis on connectivity, increasing lifetime value by providing new services and meeting consumers where they are."

The Brother Artspira App will be available Fall 2022. To learn more, visit Brother-usa.com/home/sewing-embroidery/artspira.

The New for 2023 lineup also features the innovative Luminaire XP3 completing the trilogy of the famed Luminaire series.

Explore New Sewing, Quilting, and Embroidery Features with the Luminaire 3 Innov-ís XP3

The Luminaire 3 Innov-ís XP3 features a host of new sewing, quilting, and embroidery innovations, wireless LAN capabilities for increased efficiency, and app-based features for your mobile devices for expanded productivity.

Elevate any project with the Luminaire 3 XP3 which features more than 1,500 built-in embroidery designs, 192 Disney character patterns, 695 decorative stitches, and 28 embroidery fonts. The 10.1" LCD touch screen displays every detail while the 65 square inches of workspace is built for the largest projects including home décor. Preview creations with StitchVision Technology which projects designs directly on the fabric for ultimate precision.

To learn more and find a dealer near you for a test drive, visit Brother-usa.com/home/sewing-embroidery/xp3.

Breaking ground as the first air serger in the Brother lineup, the Innov-ís AIRFLOW 3000 Air Threading Serger also makes its debut in the New for 2023 lineup. The Airflow 3000 is ideal for advanced sewers who are already using a serger looking to upgrade. The serger will feature the same precision and quality you have come to expect from Brother as well as the innovative jet air threading system to bring a new level of inspiration, ease-of-use and creativity to each project.

Complete Your Sewing Room with the AIRFLOW 3000 Air Threading Serger

The AIRFLOW 3000 Air Threading Serger joins the Brother lineup of Serger Sewing Machines & Coverstitch Machines as the first ever air serger in the series.

Air Serger AIRFLOW 3000: Threading is a breeze with the AIRFLOW 3000, which features state-of-the-art jet air technology to push thread through the one-touch looper. Made for mastering delicate materials, the AIRFLOW 3000 achieves outstanding finishing touches on the most challenging projects.

Learn more by visiting Brother-usa.com/home/sewing-embroidery/airflow-3000 and find an Authorized dealer near you to experience the jet air technology.

The New for 2023 lineup includes two Disney-inspired additions to the combination sewing & embroidery machines, including the Innov-ís NS1850D and Innov-ís NS2850D, along with the embroidery only Innov-ís NS1250E.

Reaching Disney Enthusiasts with the Innov-ís NS1850D and Innov-ís NS2850D Combo Sewing & Embroidery Machines: The enhanced NS1850D and NS2850D will join the Brother Combo Sewing & Embroidery Machine Lineup.

NS1850D: The NS1850D combines sewing and embroidery in one stylish, tech-savvy machine. Built with features essential for beginners, the NS1850D comes equipped with 181 built-in sewing stitches, 11 built-in lettering fonts, and 65 Disney embroidery designs to create, customize, or repair beloved articles of clothing. The My Custom Stitch feature allows artists to create and save stitch patterns for even more customization. At the same time, the inventive Artspira App will enable customers to develop their next embroidery design right in the palm of their hand and optimize their embroidery, sewing, and crafting skills.





NS2850D: The travel-friendly NS2850D offers 200 embroidery designs, 241 built-in sewing stitches, and 55 licensed Disney designs for all sewing and embroidery needs. Featuring innovative technology synonymous with Brother products, including compatibility with the Brother iBroidery platform, the free downloadable Design Database Transfer software, and the artistic Artspira App, the NS2850D is the ideal upgrade for any sewing room.

Effortlessly Embroider with the Innov-ís NS1250E Embroidery Only Machine

The embroidery only Innov-ís NS1250E is the perfect addition to any sewing room.

NS1250E: Effortlessly efficient, the dedicated, embroidery-only NS1250E features 193 built-in embroidery designs and speeds up to 650 stitches per minute. Advanced tech features include compatibility with apps for mobile devices such as the Artspira App, wireless file sharing, and access to a library of built-in and downloadable embroidery designs.

To learn more about the full line up of new for 2023 Brother machines or locate an Authorized Brother Dealer near you, please visit Brother-usa.com/home/sewing-embroidery/new-for-2023.

ABOUT BROTHER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a leading supplier of innovative products for the home sewing and crafting enthusiast. Through a growing network of sewing machine dealers and retail outlets nationwide, Brother offers a full line of home sewing machines, from basic to top-of-the-line sewing and embroidery machines. Brother also offers a full line of electronic cutting machines and accessories. The company is recognized for its high-quality, state-of-the-art machines and accessories, offering ease of use and flexibility at affordable prices. Brother International Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales approaching $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Brother offers a diversified product line that includes fax machines, Multi-Function Center machines, P-touch Labeling Systems and both color and mono laser printers for home, office, and industry. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, and research and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois, and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.Brother.com.

