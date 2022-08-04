C2A Security and ThunderSoft Collaborate to Provide Cybersecurity Solutions for Chinese Automotive Industry

JERUSALEM, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C2A Security, a leading provider of Electric Vehicle focused cybersecurity solutions, and ThunderSoft, the world leading operating system products and technologies provider, announced today a collaboration to provide cybersecurity solutions for the automotive industry in China. The partnership will provide powerful cybersecurity products and solutions for OEMs and suppliers in China to enable the development of intelligent connected and electric vehicles.

The collaboration between C2A Security and ThunderSoft will provide necessary tools for OEMs and suppliers to effectively identify and respond to cyberattacks and provide full lifecycle security protection for the automotive industry. As the Chinese automotive industry continues to develop it is inevitable that cybersecurity issues will become prevalent. In 2019 it was reported by the Chinese Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Promotion Agency (EVCIPA) that there were 808,000 EV chargers in the country, a number expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

According to a recent report , in 2020 there were 2.8M malicious attacks on automotive related companies. The report also included cybersecurity breaches with companies like Toyota, where the privacy of 3.1 million people was compromised, Daimler's Car2Go had 100 vehicles stolen due to a malicious actor hacking a mobile app, and a breach to the BMW network system.

To combat these automotive cybersecurity issues, new standards were passed including the ISO 21434 standard and UNECE WP. 29 regulations, which require automotive companies to update their cybersecurity measures. Due to recent cybersecurity incidents and the new regulations, OEMs and Tier-1s are racing to catch up and revamp their cybersecurity processes.

"The Chinese automotive industry is one of the fastest growing markets in the world and will need to catch up quickly to the rising need to protect connected vehicles from cybersecurity vulnerabilities," says Roy Fridman, CEO of C2A Security. "To meet the needs of the industry and fill the current gap in the market, C2A Security partnered with ThunderSoft to provide an advanced cybersecurity management system to local OEMs and Tier-1s."

C2A Security provides OEMs and Tier-1s with a new cybersecurity management system that automates cybersecurity for the electric vehicle ecosystem, which includes the vehicle, charging station, grid, and their communications protocol. The company's newest product EVSec breaks down communication silos and enables sharing and collaboration of the entire cybersecurity process in one of the most complex known ecosystems - Electric Vehicles.

ThunderSoft, one of the world's leading intelligent operating system products and technology providers, has been deeply involved in the automotive market since 2013. Based on the technological advantages in intelligent networked vehicle operating systems and artificial intelligence, it has gradually built three major product line-ups: smart cockpit, smart driving, and a central computing-based vehicle operating system. ThunderSoft provides customers with full product lifecycle solutions from the operating system development, core technology authorization to application customization, automated testing, etc. To date, more than 40 million vehicles around the world have adopted Thundersoft's smart vehicle products and solutions.

"We have deeply felt the growth of the intelligent connected vehicle business and cybersecurity is an indispensable part of the intelligent connected vehicle," says Wenguang Wu, Executive President of ThunderSoft. "The cooperation with C2A Security will provide cybersecurity solutions for the whole lifecycle of connected vehicles in China. We look forward to expanding the cooperation globally and bringing the vehicle industry to a safer future."

About C2A Security

C2A Security is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions that addresses the specific needs of modern vehicles with a focus on the unique security challenges of electric vehicles. C2A Security's new flagship product EVSec is a cybersecurity management system that automates cybersecurity for the electric vehicle ecosystem, which includes the vehicle, charging station, grid, and their communications protocol. Using EVSec, C2A's customers save time and money on managing cybersecurity activities and increase protection with a centralized risk management system. C2A Security breaks down communication silos to create a true cybersecurity single pane of glass that delivers transparency, communication, and collaboration with one automated and centralized solution. For more information, visit https://www.c2a-sec.com .

About ThunderSoft:

ThunderSoft, the world leading intelligent operating system products and technologies provider, has been continuously accumulating and innovating in the operating system field, with its business expanding gradually from smart terminals to AIoT, smart vehicle and smart industries. It has been successfully listed in 2015, which leads it to be China's first listed technical company specialized in the intelligent operating system. Till now, the branches, subsidiaries and R&D centers of ThunderSoft have covered 37 cities around the world, with a total of nearly 10,000 employees.

