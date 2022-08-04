Hyundai, Genesis and Kia Sweep Red Dot Awards: Brand & Communications Design 2022

Honors include two 'Best of Best' and six 'Winner' awards

Award-winning categories include Fair Stands, Brand Stores, Showrooms, Exhibition Design, User Interface and Corporate Design Guides

Honors reflect Hyundai, Genesis and Kia's efforts to demonstrate brand values through design and provide unique experiences for customers

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor, Genesis and Kia, Hyundai Motor Group's three automotive brands, won eight design awards, including two 'Best of the Best' and six 'Winner' honors, at the Red Dot Award: Brand & Communication Design 2022, hosted by Germany's Design Zentrum Nordrhein-Westfalen.

CES 2022 Hyundai Exhibition Booth (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Motor's 'CES 2022 Exhibition Booth,' which shared the company's vision for robotics providing unlimited freedom of mobility in the real world and metaverse, won the 'Best of the Best' award — the highest distinction the jury can give out — in the Fair Stands category.

Genesis Suji (from Suh Architects) (PRNewswire)

In addition, Red Dot Award honored Hyundai Motor with a 'Winner' award for Hyundai Motor Songpa Showrooms in the Brand Stores category. The hall provides a new space and customer experience based on Hyundai's Concierge service. The repeated stainless mesh networks and the 2,100 assembly clips inside and outside the building symbolize Hyundai's strong commitment to the entire process of manufacturing and selling automobiles.

Genesis Studio Anseong (from Suh Architects) (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Motor Songpa Showrooms (from Jeon Taegsu ) (PRNewswire)

For Genesis luxury brand, Genesis Suji, Genesis Studio Anseong and Genesis House New York each received a Red Dot award for Retail Design, and an art installation inspired by the GV60 electric vehicle won for Spatial Communication. Plus, Genesis Connected Car Integrated Cockpit (ccIC) won for its User Interface. These wins reflect how Genesis expresses its brand identity visually in all its spaces and customer experiences.

Genesis House New York (from FRANK OUDEMAN_OTTO) (PRNewswire)

Genesis GV60 Campagin_Light & Wonder (from Suh Architects) (PRNewswire)

Last but not least, Kia Corporation reaffirmed its competitive edge by earning a 'Winner' award for its Corporate Design Guides. 'Kia CI Guideline' is a design manual for consistently communicating the corporate identity to global customers in line with the company's new brand direction and strategy. This ingenious guideline describes the brand's design elements, such as the logo, slogan and typeface. Since its brand relaunching last year, Kia has been fast moving toward the future to become a 'Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider.'

Genesis ccIC Infortainment System (PRNewswire)

Kia CI Guideline (PRNewswire)

