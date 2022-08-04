Smith+Nephew's OXINIUM™ Technology Tour of Change touches down at the Pro Football Hall of Fame during enshrinement weekend

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE: SN) (NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces that the OXINIUM Technology Tour of Change mobile exhibit will make a stop at the Pro Football Hall of Fame during its enshrinement weekend in Canton, Ohio from August 4-6. As the official joint replacement technology of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Smith+Nephew is committed to educating retired players, their families, and the community about the differences in material, design and technology to consider when selecting a hip or knee replacement. Smith+Nephew is partnering with the Hall of Fame Health network of Elite Care centers to ensure that patients including former professional football players across the country have access to Smith+Nephew products and technologies.

Over the past 20 years, in over two million cases, OXINIUM Technology has established itself as the best performing bearing with the lowest risk of revision in total hip arthroplasty (THA)1-4 at 9-17 years, alongside strong clinical performance in knees.5,6

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Elvin Bethea received an OXINIUM implant as part of a recent total hip replacement procedure. He commented, "OXINIUM Technology has turned my life, my body, and my whole world around. Having this implant gives me peace of mind and allows me to continue to do the things I enjoy."

The Tour of Change is a 550 square foot mobile exhibit that will be setup at Fun Fest - a free, family-focused event area on the Pro Football Hall of Fame campus during enshrinement weekend. The exhibit is designed to provide players, healthcare professionals and the community with an opportunity to learn what makes OXINIUM Technology unique, how an implant is made, and how it has delivered strong clinical performance over time in both hip and knee replacements.1-6

Bruce Matthews, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who is an OXINIUM knee patient is similarly pleased with his results. "After a 19-year career in the NFL as an offensive lineman, my knees took a beating and became too painful to ignore. I'm confident that Smith+Nephew's OXINIUM Technology was the best choice for me, especially as a larger guy."

To learn more about how OXINIUM delivers the durability of metal, the wear resistance of ceramic, and corrosion resistance better than both7-16, please visit www.oxinium.com.

References

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 18,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.2 billion in 2021. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook .

