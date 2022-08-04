SOUTH MILL CHAMPS ANNOUNCE EQUITY PARTNERSHIP WITH G&K DISTRIBUTING

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Mill Champs, one of the largest high-quality mushroom growers in North America, has announced that it has entered into an equity partnership with G&K Distributing, a produce wholesaler in Los Angeles County, California. The partnership will result in expanded warehousing capabilities, as well as an extension of products and services that it can offer to its customers in the Southern California market.

"We are eager to work alongside G&K, whose experience and reputation for great service in the Los Angeles market is unmatched. Our respective teams have commenced the outward-facing seamless integration process that will deliver improved service and build the product offerings available to both of our companies' customers," said Michael Richmond, Vice President of Sales at South Mill Champs.

Mr. Richmond continued, "Significantly expanding our distribution center capabilities, combined with the geographic location of the facility in Los Angeles, allows us to continue to meet the increasing demand for high-quality mushrooms in the region."

South Mill Champs operates a network of distribution and processing centers across the United States, with centers in Winter Haven (Florida), Atlanta, New Orleans, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and Sacramento.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with South Mill Champs," said George Harris, President and Partner at G&K Distributing. "South Mill Champs' established operating structure will enable us to leverage further opportunities to support our customers' growing needs."

Johnny Geges, Vice President and Partner at G&K stated, "This partnership will undoubtedly continue to prove our commitment to being a key sourcing resource for our long-standing customers, beginning immediately with South Mill Champs' valued supply chain of products such as high-quality mushrooms, garlic and ginger."

About South Mill Champs

South Mill Champs is a leading vertically integrated compost producer, grower, and supplier of North American-grown fresh mushrooms and functional mushroom foods. Headquartered in Kennett Square, PA, and with growing and processing operations in British Columbia, Manitoba, Pennsylvania and Maryland, South Mill Champs is a leading innovative, customer-focused supplier in the industry. It offers mushrooms and other fresh food products, full-service logistics and storage, and has a reputation for superior quality and consistent supply.

