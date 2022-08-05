Martin's Potato Rolls Official Bread Sponsor of The Nashville Sounds

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread is the Official Bread Partner of The Nashville Sounds.

The Nashville Sounds are a Minor League Baseball team of the International League and the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Their partnership with Martin's includes the use of Martin's products in concession areas, suites, picnic area, and The Band Box at First Horizon Park.

"We've built a great partnership with Martin's over the years, and we love rounding out our culinary team's sandwich creations with Martin's Potato Rolls," says Dave Keitel, District Manager for Sodexo Live!, the hospitality partner to First Horizon Park. "It's an iconic brand that guests recognize and love to see on our menus, and they always provide a consistently high-quality product that we're happy to offer to our guests."

Martin's began fresh distribution to the Nashville market in 2017. Their rolls and bread are now available for purchase in most grocery store outlets in the Nashville area. Additionally, Martin's product can be found on menus in most of the major downtown event venues, as well as 45 restaurants in the Nashville area.

Currently, Martin's sells the number one potato roll in America (according to IRI sales data). Freshness, great taste, and wholesome ingredients are what have made Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread famous. High quality ingredients, such as high protein wheat flour (and for whole wheat products, 100% stone-ground whole wheat), nonfat milk (instead of water or whey), potatoes, pure cane sugar (instead of high fructose corn syrup), yeast, and real butter (instead of margarine or butter substitutes) are used in their bakery products. Martin's sources non-GMO ingredients, and their products contain no artificial colorings or sweeteners. They are peanut free, tree-nut free, and soy free.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with The Sounds! It has been a pleasure working with The Nashville Sounds' office personnel and their concessions," says Tony Barnett, sales manager for Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread. "It is great when we are able to meet Nashville fans, and the food at First Horizon Park on Martin's Potato Rolls is simply delicious!"

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is an all-American family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit www.potatorolls.com .

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and members of the 20-team International League. The Sounds play at state-of-the-art First Horizon Park located just north of downtown Nashville in the rapidly-growing Germantown neighborhood. First Horizon Park has welcomed over 3.2 million fans since the ballpark opened in 2015 and hosts over 100 events year-round. The Nashville Sounds are the 1979 and 1982 Southern League Champions and the 2005 Pacific Coast League Champions.

