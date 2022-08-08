ClassWallet Appoints Cary Schoener as Vice President, Business Development

MIAMI and LADY'S ISLAND, S.C., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cary Schoener, an education sales and market development specialist with more than two decades' industry experience, has been appointed vice president, Business Development, Government at ClassWallet.

In his position, Schoener will be responsible for the company's go-to-market strategy for its government sales division.

Previously, he spent nine years with American College Testing (ACT) working in a variety of positions from senior account executive to senior director, state partnerships where he oversaw the management of relationships and contracts with state education and governmental agencies. Prior to joining ACT, he worked at MIND Research Institute and Northwest Evaluation Association. Early in his career, he spent 13 years working for the Beaufort County School District in Beaufort, S.C., starting as a high school math teacher followed by positions as a building level administrator and a district level administrator.

"As a former educator, I understand the cumbersome paper-based processes commonly associated with out-of-pocket purchases and reimbursements," said Schoener. "ClassWallet is redefining and simplifying the way education funds are managed and is helping teachers, administrators and families get back to what really matters – enabling education to happen most efficiently with all eyes on the students."

Schoener currently serves on the board of directors for the Polaris Tech Charter School in Ridgeland, S.C. In 2016, he was a keynote speaker at the S.C. Public Charter Schools Conference.

"Cary is a well accomplished and experienced education industry leader with the bonus experience of having been a teacher and school administrator," said Jamie Rosenberg, CEO and founder of ClassWallet. "His dual experience should prove valuable to our team as we position ClassWallet for its next level of market growth."

Schoener has a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Clemson University. Together with his wife, Jill and two daughters, Megan and Katelyn, they reside on Lady's Island, S.C. In his free time, he enjoys golfing, boating, horse racing, traveling, spending time with his family, watching his 14-year-old daughter barrel race and supporting his other daughter's post-secondary aspirations.

About ClassWallet

Founded in 2014, ClassWallet (www.classwallet.com) is the leading digital wallet and automated accounts payable platform for federal, state and district education. Saving valuable time and overhead costs to track, pay and report on decentralized purchases, ClassWallet is used in 27 states and by 19 state agencies, across 6,200 schools serving 4.1 million students. ClassWallet's integrated marketplace of leading suppliers and learning curricula includes top retailers like Amazon, Office Depot, Staples, Scholastic, School Specialty, Lakeshore Learning and more. Headquartered in Miami, ClassWallet ranked #33 on Inc. Magazine's 2022 list of fastest-growing private companies in the Southeast.

