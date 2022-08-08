Helping Hand for Relief and Development Provides Urgent Relief to Those Affected by Record-Breaking Rainfall Across Pakistan

Helping Hand for Relief and Development Provides Urgent Relief to Those Affected by Record-Breaking Rainfall Across Pakistan

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world has seen a noticeable increase in dangerous heat waves, severe droughts, storm surges, massive floods, and unusual amounts of snowfall in recent years. As the planet continues to get warmer, changing weather patterns are causing extreme conditions, leading scientists to link these events to climate change.

Helping Hand for Relief and Development Provides Urgent Relief to Those Affected by Record-Breaking Rainfall Across Pakistan (PRNewswire)

Since the onset of monsoon season this July, Pakistan has been suffering from the effects of record-breaking rainfall across several cities. 60% more rain than normal in just three weeks has resulted in continued flash floods and landslides and, as of August 5, more than 540 people have died, as well as over 24,800 livestock. In Balochistan alone, at least 150,000 people are in need of humanitarian assistance, with 18 out of 26 districts declared calamity-hit areas. 36,680+ homes and 1,520 miles of roads have also been damaged, displacing hundreds of families and leaving them in need of food, clean water, shelter, and medical care.

Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) is providing immediate relief through Food Packages (Flour, Rice, Lentils, Sugar, Salt, Cooking Oil, and more); Dignity Packages (Tarps, Mosquito Nets, Water Containers, Kitchen Sets); Shelter Home Kits (Bamboo, Roofing Materials, Doors, Windows, Tarps); and Mobile Medical Services with fully-equipped pharmacies, free medicine, and doctors. In addition to these urgent life-saving essentials for thousands of families in need, HHRD will be supporting rehabilitation efforts in the months to come.

HHRD is registered as an International NGO (INGO) in Pakistan and currently supports 10,000+ orphans, 1,600+ children with disabilities, 900+ annual water projects, and more. Additional long-term programs provide empowerment and support each year to 500,000+ through In-Kind Gifts, 2,500+ through Skills Development & Livelihood, 750+ through Education, 22,000+ through Healthcare & Nutrition, 20,000+ through Physical Rehabilitation, 250,000+ through Seasonal Programs, and more.

To learn more and to donate, please visit www.hhrd.org/PakistanFloods.

Ranked one of the highest-rated charities by Charity Navigator for over ten years, donating to Helping Hand USA means ensuring donations go directly to those who need it most. To donate please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

CONTACT:

Ilyas Choudry

313-279-5378

Ilyas.Choudry@hhrd.us

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Helping Hand for Relief and Development