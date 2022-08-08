Inteleos Foundation Formed to Improve Global Patient Safety

Members Bring Deep, Global Healthcare Experience and Access

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inteleos, a non-profit global healthcare certification organization, today announced the launch of the Inteleos Foundation with the mission of improving patient safety around the world. The Inteleos Foundation was established to assure patients have access to quality healthcare from providers with validated knowledge, skills, abilities, and certifications wherever they live. Among the initiatives being pursued by the Inteleos Foundation are global healthcare improvements, scholarships to increase access to healthcare education and training, expanding access to critical care for underserved populations, and workplace safety for healthcare professionals.

"With the Inteleos Foundation, we are looking to accelerate the mission-driven work of making ultrasound certification a global focus, especially as the technology becomes more portable, affordable, convenient, accurate, and ubiquitous across many clinical practices," said Dr. Thomas Shipp, chairman, Board of Directors, Inteleos Foundation. "We want to encourage other groups with similar missions, goals and dreams to join us in cultivating a healthier and happier world."

The Inteleos Foundation is supporting the Ultrasound Proficiency Grand Challenge (UPGC), aimed at giving midwives in resource-limited areas access to education, training, and certification in the proficient use of ultrasound. The UPGC's stated goal is to have every user of medical ultrasound around the world be proficient and certified, ensuring patient safety and increasing equity in healthcare by 2030. The program supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #3: To ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

The Inteleos Foundation is a 501(C)(3) organization. Members include:

Thomas Shipp , Chair

Christine McEntee , Vice Chair

JoAnn Grainger , Treasurer

Mary Jo Assi , Director

Rose Matricciani , Director

Clarke Porter , Director

Paul Wagner , Director

Dale Cyr BA, CAE, Executive Director (and Inteleos CEO)

Providing increased access to education and training is a critical component of increasing equity in healthcare and enhancing patient safety. The Inteleos Foundation has recently provided scholarships to point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) practitioners from Botswana and Palestine-Gaza to Malawi, Myanmar, and Nigeria to attend the POCUS World Global virtual conference and bring the knowledge learned back to their communities.

About Inteleos

Inteleos™ is a non-profit certification organization that delivers rigorous assessments and cultivates a global community of professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (®) the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ (APCA™) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™ which together represents over 117,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world. The Inteleos Foundation represents the philanthropic efforts for the organization.

