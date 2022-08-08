SUSIE WINDERS APPOINTED GENERAL COUNSEL AND CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER OF RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC.

DENVER, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX), parent company of RE/MAX, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage, the first and only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S., has appointed Susie Winders as General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary.

Winders, who joined the Company more than 13 years ago, served most recently as Vice President, Assistant General Counsel for RE/MAX, LLC, managing the Legal department's litigation teams and overseeing aspects of the compliance program. In her new role, Winders will work collaboratively with leadership to support the Company's growth initiatives and lead the Legal and Contracts departments, which oversee corporate governance and compliance, trademark and advertising, franchising, mergers and acquisitions, contracts and licensing, litigation, privacy and employment matters. She is the first woman to hold the position.

"Susie is a highly accomplished attorney whose leadership, expertise and contributions have had a sizable, positive impact on the Company," said Steve Joyce, RE/MAX Holdings Chief Executive Officer. "Her experience both at RE/MAX and in her previous positions make her highly qualified for this new role. She is the right person to drive the Company's legal and compliance functions as we dive into exciting new strategic initiatives."

Prior to joining RE/MAX in 2009, Winders served as an attorney with Sherman and Howard. Before that, she was an Associate at the international law firm Jones Day. She has also earned a Certified Information Privacy Professional designation. Winders attended Northwestern University in Chicago, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and her Juris Doctorate, graduating magna cum laude. She currently sits on the Board of Directors for the Denver-based non-profit, Anchor Center for Blind Children – a nationally recognized, private nonprofit agency providing early education and intervention services for children birth to five years old who are blind or visually impaired.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage has grown to over 200 offices across almost 40 states.

