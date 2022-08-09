Clean Sweep: Jeep® Performance Parts Introduces New, High-Performance Windshield Wiper Blades

AUBURN HILLS, Mich, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

New performance wiper blades from Jeep Performance Parts and Mopar feature 12 laser-cut holes along each blade, creating wet jets that release washer fluid along the entire length, flooding the dirty windshield glass as the blade travels along its arc. (PRNewswire)

More efficient glass-cleaning system uses less washer fluid and virtually eliminates "blind" seconds

To see the new performance wiper blades quickly restore visibility, a short video is available here

Jeep® Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator owners can get a cleaner view of the trail or road with new high-performance wiper blades from the Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) team at Mopar that quickly clear the windshield with less washer fluid.

The key element of the new JPP performance wipers are 12 laser-cut holes along each blade, creating wet jets that release washer fluid along the entire length, flooding the dirty windshield glass as the blade travels along its arc. Dirt and debris are washed away on the first stroke.

With the vehicle's standard spray nozzles disabled, the JPP system uses less washer fluid while minimizing the flooded windshield "blind seconds" while driving.

"Our new, innovative JPP performance wiper blades quickly restore visibility while tackling the toughest trails by keeping the washer fluid where it belongs – on the glass," said Mark Bosanac, North America senior vice president, Mopar service, parts and customer care. "Perfect for off-road or on-road driving, our new ultra-capable wiper blades are just one of the more than 500 quality-tested, factory-backed parts and accessories in our Jeep portfolio."

The JPP performance wiper kit (Mopar part number PW100013AB) is available now in the U.S. and Canada (coming soon to other markets) for 2018 model-year and newer Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator models. The kit contains arms, blades and tubing required for initial installation, as well as one set of replacement blades. U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price is $140. See the Mopar e-Store for more information or to purchase.

