JANIEN HUISTRA APPOINTED DIRECTOR OF SALES & MARKETING FOR ALL WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY'S CARIBBEAN RESORTS

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wind Creek Hospitality has announced the appointment of Janien Huistra as Director of Sales & Marketing of their Caribbean resort portfolio. The expanded leadership position adds Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort to her current and long standing role as the Director of Sales & Marketing at Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort. Ms. Huistra will lead both teams to drive revenue while preparing and executing innovative sales and marketing strategies. This position will also be a return to Willemstad where she helped open their sister property in 2008.

Janien Huistra, Director of Sales & Marketing at Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba and Curaçao Resorts (PRNewswire)

Leading Industry Professional Expands Corporate Footprint, Overseeing Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba and Curaçao Resorts

"Janien is an extremely talented and driven hospitality professional, and her experience in sales and marketing coupled with her innovative thinking makes her a phenomenal addition to the team," says Maylin Trenidad, Managing Director at Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort. "Renaissance Curaçao and Wind Creek's growing Caribbean presence will benefit from Janien's proven industry instincts and innovative approach to the everchanging hospitality landscape."

Ms. Huistra brings over twenty-five years of hospitality industry experience back to Renaissance Curaçao. Beginning her career in the Netherlands, Janien spent 10 years focused on trade show organization and concept development before joining the team at Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort as their Director of Events in 2003 where Marriott International quickly recognized her with the Event Management Leader of the Year Award in 2004. Promoted to Director of Sales & Marketing in 2006, Huistra's responsibilities were extended to assist with the launch of Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort 2008. After successfully transitioning responsibilities to a new on-site sales and marketing team in 2012, Janien has continued as Director of Sales & Marketing in Aruba.

"I am very excited to lead both Renaissance Curaçao and Renaissance Aruba in my larger role within Wind Creek Hospitality," said Ms. Huistra. "My experience with both resorts and my tenure with the company has prepared me for this dual-directorship and I look forward to maximizing the strength of both teams moving forward."

Based in Aruba, Huistra received her bachelor's degree in leisure management from the Stenden Hogeschool in Leeuwarden, Netherlands. Janien is involved in many industry and government organizations including her seat on Aruba Tourism Authority's Supervisory Board where she is currently serving her second 4-year term.

