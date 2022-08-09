JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION ROARS INTO SAN DIEGO THIS OCTOBER FOR A LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 26th at 10am PT.

Join the waitlist NOW for first access to tickets and special pre-sale only pricing

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Round Room Live and Cityneon announced today the third city for the North American tour of Jurassic World: The Exhibition. Following the two record-breaking engagements in Dallas, Texas and Denver, Colo., this immersive experience will be opening in San Diego, Calif. on October 21st for a limited engagement at the Westfield Mission Valley Mall. It's the closest you will ever be to real dinosaurs in San Diego!

Jurassic World (PRNewswire)

Fans can join the waitlist for first access to tickets before they go on sale and special pre-sale pricing! For more information, visit JurassicWorldExhibition.com/sandiego .

Jurassic World: The Exhibition is a family-friendly immersive 20,000-square-foot experience based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history. Visitors walk through the world-famous "Jurassic World" gates, explore richly themed environments and encounter life-sized Velociraptors, a Brachiosaurus, and the most fearsome dinosaur of all, the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex. Guests will be able to imagine what it would have been like to roam among these breathtaking creatures and even interact with new baby dinosaurs, including "Bumpy" from the popular animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is produced by Universal, DreamWorks Animation and Amblin Entertainment, and is currently streaming on Netflix.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition –– produced in conjunction with Universal Live Entertainment, a division of Universal Parks & Resorts –– ventures into a new type of entertainment by immersing audiences of all ages in settings inspired by the groundbreaking film franchise Jurassic World, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

Follow Round Room Live:

Official Website: roundroomlive.com

Facebook: @roundroomlive

Twitter: @roundroomlive

Instagram: @roundroomlive

Follow Jurassic World: The Exhibition:

Facebook: @jurassicworldexhibition

Twitter: @jworldexhibit

Instagram: @jurassicworldexhibition

Hashtag: #JWEXHIBITION

Follow Cityneongroup:

Official Website: cityneongroup.com

Facebook: @cityneonholdings

Twitter: @cityneonholding

Instagram: @cityneonholdings

About Round Room Live, an eOne company:

Round Room Live is the leading producer and promoter of exhibitions and family show entertainment, specializing in transforming both new and iconic intellectual property into engaging and thrilling live events. Round Room creates unique live experiences tailored to the distinct character of each property and produces the highest quality productions for audiences around the world.

Round Room's Immersive and Entertainment Experiences division is currently touring: Jurassic World: The Exhibition, Mandela: The Official Exhibition and Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I'm Free, which recently opened in Los Angeles in January 2022. Their current roster of touring theatrical shows includes: Baby Shark Live!, Blippi The Musical, Peppa Pig Live, Blue's Clues & You! Live On Stage, and PJ Masks Live! Save the Day. In February 2018, Entertainment One (eOne) acquired a majority position in Round Room Live. eOne is now a division of Hasbro.

About Universal Live Entertainment :

Universal Live Entertainment partners with best-in-class entertainment companies to bring today's most popular stories, characters and adventures to life in a city near you. From larger-than-life touring shows to immersive, walk-through exhibitions and family entertainment centers, Universal's world-class entertainment brands are delivered across the globe for families, friends and people of all ages to enjoy. Productions include Jurassic World Live Tour, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, A Minions Perspective, DreamWorks Animation: The Exhibition, Kung Fu Panda: The Exhibition, The Office Experience, America Ninja Warrior Adventure Park, film to live orchestra concerts and more.

Universal Live Entertainment is a division of Universal Parks & Resorts, a unit of Comcast NBCUniversal. With theme park destinations in California, Florida, Japan, Singapore, and Beijing, Universal Parks & Resorts offers guests around the globe today's most relevant and popular entertainment experiences. Universal theme parks are known for immersive experiences that feature some of the world's most thrilling and technologically advanced film- and television-based attractions. Comcast NBCUniversal wholly owns Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, and Universal Studios Japan. In addition, the company has a license agreement with Universal Studios Singapore at Resorts World Sentosa and Universal Beijing Resort – an all-new, widely anticipated theme park destination!

About the JURASSIC WORLD Franchise

From Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic World immerses audiences of all ages in a new era of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs and humankind must learn to coexist. Jurassic World is more than a film franchise. At every turn, this nearly $6 billion film series delivers a larger-than-life destination for exploration, discovery, and epic adventure. Dinosaurs live again and they live in Jurassic World. Jurassic World Dominion is available On Demand now.

About Cityneon Holdings Limited:

With its global reach and international partnerships, Cityneon has the capability to serve its clients anywhere in the world. Cityneon was listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Stock Exchange since 2005, and was privatized on February 2019 by West Knighton Limited, a company wholly owned by Cityneon's Executive Chairman and Group CEO Ron Tan together with Hong Kong veteran entrepreneur and investor Johnson Ko Chun Shun. Johnson is a capital markets veteran and has held controlling interests and directorships in many listed companies. In May 2019, Cityneon welcomed CITIC Capital as a new shareholder, who holds approximately 10% shares in Cityneon. CITIC Capital is part of CITIC Group, one of China's largest conglomerates, and has over US$29B of assets under its management across 100 funds and investment products globally. Other institutional shareholders of the Group include EDBI - a Singapore government-linked global investor, and Pavilion Capital - a Singapore-based investment institution which focuses on private equity investments, that made strategic investments in August and October 2019 respectively, to support the Group's further expansion globally.

About Victory Hill Exhibitions:

Victory Hill Exhibitions is a subsidiary of Cityneon Holdings and is the worldwide leader in producing Hollywood IP exhibitions. Currently their offerings include Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sanya, China, Kyoto, Japan and Santiago, Chile; Jurassic World: The Movie Exhibition in Guangzhou and Shanghai, China; Jurassic World: The Exhibition in Denver, Colorado; and The Hunger Games: The Exhibition in Las Vegas.

As a global IP management company which strives to create interactive exhibits that exhibits that attract visitors and have educational value, Victory Hill with its 25 years of experience and cooperation with pioneers in technology from around the world, creates astounding interactive experiences, and can adapt to satisfy each and every unique need of their clients.

Round Room Live Press Page:

shorefire.com/roster/round-room-live

Jurassic World: The Exhibition Press Page:

shorefire.com/roster/jurassic-world-the-exhibition

Round Room Live & Jurassic World: The Exhibition Media Contact:

Shore Fire Media | Rebecca Shapiro | rshapiro@shorefire.com

Shore Fire Media | Andrea Evenson | aevenson@shorefire.com

Shore Fire Media | Maria Eilert | meilert@shorefire.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Round Room Live