KUSSHI Expands Retail Distribution

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KUSSHI, the last makeup bag you'll ever need, is now available at Nordstrom. KUSSHI grew from a persistent packing problem—makeup bags that got dirty, couldn't be washed and were hard to find products in. Disappointed with the bags on the market, KUSSHI set out to fill an obvious gap with the idea that form and function should work hand in hand. After a year and a half of designing, testing, and gaining feedback from women who travel all over the world, KUSSHI was born and has cultivated a devoted following.

KUSSHI makeup bags are machine washable, which means they last longer and are more sustainable. They are designed to work with organizers that snap in for extra protection and with zippers on 3 sides, the makeup bags open wide so you can see all of your makeup and skincare without digging. KUSSHI Organizers are antimicrobial, mold resistant, stain resistant and water repellant. The brand even created bottle protectors to make sure that your glass bottles are shatter-proof.

"KUSSHI was created to provide ease and organization while travelling for a discerning clientele that loves to travel. It is a dream come true to now be available at Nordstrom, one of my favorite retailers!" says KUSSHI Founder, Jessica Parker, "Nordstrom caters to a loyal and astute customer that really aligns with the KUSSHI brand and I can't wait for their customers to shop KUSSHI online at Nordstrom.com."

Nordstrom will carry a select variety of KUSSHI products which includes two (2) Makeup Bag Sizes in either leather or fabric and in a wide variety of colorways as well as accessories such as snap-in Brush Organizers and Bottle Protectors. KUSSHI is super customizable so that users can show their personality and organizational skills while using!

About KUSSHI: KUSSHI was founded by women for women to bring moments of unexpected joy. Blending elegant design with quality craftsmanship for a customizable cosmetic bag like never before — combining luxurious materials to take functional design to new levels. KUSSHI is committed to bringing our customers the best quality materials and craftsmanship in a way that is also kind to our planet. We have spent years perfecting our production, distribution and shipping to reduce our waste and impact.

