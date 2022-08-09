The Money Store Appoints New Chief Operations Officer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Money Store is pleased to announce that Jeff Carter will join the company as the Chief Operating Officer. Carter has spent more than 22 years in the mortgage industry, with 17 years in leadership positions, running regional and national operations centers. Carter's impressive background working for Caliber, Bank of America, Security Mortgage, Washington Mutual, LoanDepot and NEO Home Loans is perfect for helping The Money Store with strategic growth and expansion.

As the new COO, Carter will be responsible for the Disclosure Desk, Opening, Processing, Underwriting and Closing. He will work with the existing management team and personnel in each of these areas to improve productivity, data integrity, customer experience and overall execution.

"I'm excited to join an organization celebrating its 50th year in business. I'm surrounded by seasoned mortgage professionals who have navigated the difficult times in this industry and have always found a way to survive and thrive during challenging times. The Money Store has made strategic moves over the years to be positioned well for the future, and I look forward to adding my contribution to the continued success of this company."

When Carter assumes his new role of Chief Operating Officer, current COO Peter Alvarez will become The Money Store's Chief Lending Officer. With the realignment in senior leadership, The Money Store is poised for tremendous growth.

About The Money Store

The Money Store is a direct mortgage lender located in Florham Park, New Jersey, and is licensed in 47 states. The company offers a wide range of mortgage programs to meet the needs of homeowners while also providing low rates and superior customer service. The Money Store's online-based service model includes a secure application process that tracks every step from inquiry to closing. Visit them online at www.themoneystore.com. For inquiries, contact Peter Alvarez (palvarez@themoneystore.com) or call (973) 295-3511.

