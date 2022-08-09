Motient Appoints Brian Miller as New Vice President of Business Development

Healthcare veteran to drive continued growth for company's patient movement platform

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Motient, a pioneer in patient movement solutions, announced that healthcare veteran Brian Miller has joined its executive team as vice president of Business Development. In this role, Miller will be responsible for furthering the company's sales performance momentum for its web-based Mission Control platform, which helps hospitals and health systems establish universal workflows for emergent patient movement, smoothing interfacility communication and ensuring efficient, high-quality care throughout patient transfers.

Motient, a pioneer in patient movement solutions, equips hospitals, hospital systems, healthcare networks, and ACOs with the tools and data required to ensure quality care and value in patient transfers. Led by seasoned healthcare experts and emergency physicians, our team understands the patient transfer pain points, enabling Motient to transform information into relevant insights, actionable data, and enhanced workflows. For more information, visit motient.io. (PRNewsfoto/Motient) (PRNewswire)

"As a seasoned business development executive with a deep understanding of complex software, services, and consulting solutions in the healthcare space, Brian is a natural fit for Motient," said Dallan Huff, president of Motient. "His track record of building high-performing sales teams will be instrumental in helping Motient expand its client base. Brian's expertise in guiding health systems through complex value-based care initiatives will also be beneficial for our customers as they leverage patient movement data to identify new revenue streams. We are pleased to welcome Brian to the team."

Miller joins Motient with more than 36 years of experience in healthcare sales and business development. Most recently, Miller served in sales leadership roles for Signify Health, a healthcare technology company focused on value-based care programs, and Waystar, a revenue cycle management company. Miller previously spent 23 years at 3M HIS, with responsibilities spanning software sales, implementation, and consulting for health systems across the Midwest and Southeast. He has also served in a variety of clinical finance and Health Information Management positions at hospitals and healthcare organizations throughout his career.

"I was drawn to Motient's commitment to ensuring quality care throughout the patient transfer process," said Miller. "Given all the tumult of the past few years, it's refreshing to find a company dedicated to relieving the administrative burden on clinicians by driving standardized, patient-centered transitions in care. I'm honored to join Motient's executive team and look forward to sharing the power of our solutions with new customers."

Miller holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Records Administration from Illinois State University and earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Indiana Wesleyan University.

About Motient

Motient, a pioneer in patient movement solutions, equips hospitals, hospital systems, healthcare networks, and ACOs with the tools and data required to ensure quality care and value in patient transfers. Led by seasoned healthcare experts and emergency physicians, our team understands the patient transfer pain points, enabling Motient to transform information into relevant insights, actionable data, and enhanced workflows. For more information, visit motient.io. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Katlyn Nesvold,

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Motient