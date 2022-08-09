The Town of Goderich, ON expands mobile payment solution for parking with Passport Canada

Passport Canada offers an easy, digital option for parking payments

GODERICH, ON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Town of Goderich, Ontario is now offering the Passport Canada parking application for its waterfront parking. The app is powered by Passport, a leading mobility software and payments company that manages cities' parking and mobility infrastructures through its platform.

With Passport Canada, paying to park is convenient and simple. After downloading the free Passport Canada parking app (available for Android or iOS), users create an account and then enter the zone number marked on nearby signage along with their license plate number. Once users enter the duration of their stay, they can manage their sessions remotely as well as view parking history and receipts.

Passport's platform helps cities manage mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital permitting, payment services and more. The company has helped more than 800 municipalities, universities and private operators streamline processes and use mobility data to increase revenue, decrease costs, easily integrate with other technologies and provide better user experiences.

"We are excited for this partnership with the Town of Goderich," said Corey Norrell, Passport account executive. "By offering the Passport Canada app, Jamestown can increase revenues by making it easier to pay, reduce overall operational costs and improve their customers' experiences so they can enjoy what this beautiful coastal town has to offer."

The Passport Canada app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportca.com/park/.

About Passport

Passport is a mobility software and payments company that builds technology to centrally manage the complexities at the curb. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

