Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces the First Wyndham Grand in Mexico

The company's rapid growth in the country continues with the addition of the latest all-inclusive property

Wyndham Grand Cancun All-Inclusive Resort & Villas sits oceanfront in Cancun's Hotel Zone and is the first Wyndham Grand in Mexico.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across over 95 countries, announces today the upcoming opening of Wyndham Grand Cancun All-Inclusive Resort & Villas through a franchise agreement with Grupo Cancun. The resort, which will be the first Wyndham Grand in Mexico, is now accepting reservations and will open on November 1st, 2022.

Wyndham Grand resorts offer experiences in some of the most sought-after destinations, which now includes Cancun

The hotel will join the exclusive collection of approximately 65 Wyndham Grand hotels and resorts, which has a global presence in key regions such as China, Vietnam, Turkey, Germany, the United States. Wyndham Grand offers an approachable yet distinctive service. The brand is a unique choice for travelers seeking an exceptional, premium hospitality experience. This hotel opening continues the Company's rapid growth in Mexico, adding to the portfolio of more than 65 hotels and resorts in cities such as Mexico City, Monterrey, Tulum, Guadalajara, Playa del Carmen and Puebla.

Located in the Hotel Zone of this renowned beach destination, the oceanfront property features timeless Mexican architecture across its 364 guest rooms, suites and villas, and common spaces. Guests can choose from seven restaurants and indulge in cuisine ranging from Italian and Brazilian to Japanese and of course, traditional Mexican food. Additionally, the resort offers five bars, four pools, daily activities for all ages, a spa, gym, retail shops, beach club, tennis courts, a kids club, and more.

"With more than three decades of experience, we see that we are in an increasingly globalized world and recognized an opportunity to strengthen our international position through working with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts," said Abelardo Vara, President, Grupo Cancún. "As the world's largest hotel franchising company, Wyndham has a strong sales and reservation system, which helps guide guests who are dreaming of their next destination to visit. As the resort converts to Wyndham Grand Cancun All-Inclusive Resort & Villas, we look forward to partnering with their highly professional team."

"Wyndham Grand resorts offer everyday travelers experiences in some of the world's most sought-after destinations, which now includes Cancun," said Scott LePage, President, Americas at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Travelers can expect an upscale experience in the heart of the destination and immerse themselves in the Mexican culture through the resort's wide range of dining experiences and activities."

The opening of Wyndham Grand Cancun All-Inclusive Resort & Villas comes at a time when travelers are seeking easy-to-plan vacations. A recent survey, commissioned by Wyndham and conducted by OnePoll, found that 75% of travelers believe the best way to travel is booking an all-inclusive trip and 77% believe that an all-inclusive vacation is the least stressful way to travel.

Wyndham Grand Cancun All-Inclusive Resort & Villas will become part of the company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program on November 1 2022, offering over 95 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information or to make reservations visit Wyndham's website.

About Wyndham Grand

Travel is the best excuse to enjoy the grand things in life. With locations in some of the world's most sought-after vacation destinations – including Shanghai, Istanbul, Doha, Salzburg and Orlando – Wyndham Grand® hotels transform ordinary moments into unforgettable experiences. Approachable by design, this upper-upscale hotel brand helps travelers make every moment count. For information on developing a Wyndham Grand hotel, please visit www.development.wyndham.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 819,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 22 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers over 95 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

