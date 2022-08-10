Celonis Named #11 on Forbes Cloud 100

Celonis climbs nine spots for pioneering a shift in business execution by helping companies find and fix process inefficiencies

NEW YORK and MUNICH, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celonis , the global leader in execution management, today announced that it has earned the No. 11 spot on Forbes ' annual Cloud 100 list, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. This is the fourth consecutive year that Celonis has been recognized as a Forbes Cloud 100 company, jumping up 9 spots from its ranking in last year's list.

Celonis company logo (PRNewswire)

The Forbes Cloud 100 is published every year by Forbes , in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures . As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2022 Cloud 100, Forbes data partner Bessemer Venture Partners received hundreds of submissions to identify the standouts in cloud categories that demonstrated strong financial and other exceptional qualitative factors.

Celonis helps companies find and fix the hidden process problems that they cannot see. In 2011 Alexander Rinke, Bastian Nominacher and Martin Klenk discovered that the primary problem in businesses is not fixing the process problems that you know you have. It's finding and fixing the hidden process problems that you don't know you have.

And due to the complexity and rigidity of the underlying ERP, SCM, and CRM systems that house many of these processes, it is extremely difficult and sometimes impossible to find using traditional approaches. Over time, finding and fixing process problems add up to tens of millions -- even billions in cost savings opportunities for even the best run businesses.

Celonis solves this problem for customers with its market leading process mining technology and execution management system. The Celonis system uses data, intelligence and automated actions to find and fix process problems hiding inside of enterprise systems. Companies that use Celonis can shrink the time it takes to find a process problem from years to hours.

Since 2011, Celonis has grown at a triple digit rate with more than 2,500 enterprise deployments and is ranked as a market leader with Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Everest Group and HFS.

"Celonis was built from the ground up to deliver material value to our customers in all economic environments, and that's what makes this year's Cloud 100 listing so special," said Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. "Celonis has climbed to both the top of the Forbes Cloud 100 list and the C-suite investment priorities - as our customers use process efficiency to fight inflation, supply chain woes and economic challenges.

A panel of 26 judges, comprising a majority of public cloud company CEOs, reviewed the data from top 100 private cloud companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved four factors: estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), people and culture (15%), and market leadership (35%), which the judge panel then weighed to select, score and rank the winners.

The Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 .

About Celonis

Celonis reveals and fixes inefficiencies businesses can't see, enabling them to perform at levels they never thought possible. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a full set of platform capabilities for business executives and users to eliminate billions in corporate inefficiencies, provide better customer experience and reduce carbon emissions. Celonis has thousands of implementations with global customers and is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA with more than 20 offices worldwide.

© 2022 Celonis SE. All rights reserved. Celonis, Execution Management System, EMS and the Celonis "droplet" logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Celonis SE in Germany and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media contact:

Isabell Horvath

press@celonis.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Celonis