NRx Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 15, 2022

--Company to Host Conference Call August 15th, 2022, at 8:30AM ET---

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx Pharmaceuticals", the "Company"), a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company today announced that management will report second quarter 2022 financial results prior to the market open on August 15, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast on August 15, 2022, 8:30AM Eastern Time to discuss its results and provide a clinical and corporate update. Management will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Investors interested in submitting questions must do so in advance of the call and are encouraged to email questions to the Company's investor relations representative at rsheffield@nrxpharma.com by 4:00 PM Eastern Time on Friday, August 12, 2022.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results Focusing on Psychiatry Franchise

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call, which may be accessed five minutes prior to the start of the call by dialing (844) 826-3033 (U.S.), (412)317-5185 (International) Conference ID: 13729829, or through the webcast link NRx Pharmaceuticals Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. A replay will be available from the NRx Pharmaceuticals website following the call at www.nrxpharma.com.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. draws upon decades of collective, scientific, and drug-development experience applying innovative science to known molecules to address very high unmet needs and bring improved health to patients. NRx Pharmaceuticals is led by executives who have held leadership roles at Lilly, Pfizer, and Novartis as well as major investment banking institutions.

