TRUECHIP ANNOUNCES FIRST CUSTOMER SHIPMENT OF CXL 3 VERIFICATION IP and CXL SWITCH MODEL

SAN FRANCISCO and BENGALURU, India, Aug. 11. 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truechip, the Verification IP Specialist, today announced that it has shipped CXL 3 Verification IP and CXL Switch model to its customers. The addition of CXL 3 and CXL Switch fortifies the verification of PCIe and CXL Subsystem holistically.

Speaking on the occasion, Nitin Kishore, CEO, Truechip said, "CXL specification (along with NVMe) and CXL Switch helps to make the processor, memory and storage devices work more independently and reduces the churn of data between the device and the host making way for far more efficient composable heterogenous computing servers. CXL 3 brings additional loads of improvements like doubling the bandwidth of CXL 2 without additional latency, adding multilevel switching and fine-grained resource sharing, which will change the performance of the next generation of servers and data centers." Mr. Kishore further added, "It gives me pleasure to mention that with shipment of CXL 3 Verification IP and CXL Switch model, Truechip is playing a significant role in the development of next generation of data centers and servers."

"In this era of increasingly complex designs, changing customer expectations and high customization needs, Truechip aims to offer positive engagement, purpose-driven solutions and creating compelling value for its customers across the entire design cycle value chain," added Nitin Kishore.

CXL 3.0 distinguished Features:

1. CXL 3.0 adds 6 CXL.mem channels with inclusion of M2S Back-Invalidate Response (BIRsp) and S2M Back-Invalidate Snoop (BISnp). It also added a new flit of 256B with features including a Standard Flit and a Latency Optimization (LO) Flit built upon PCIe flit modes.

2. CXL 3.0 also removed Retry Control Flit and LLCRD Control Flit and added in band error Control Flit for 256B Flit type. Also, the Retry mechanism for 256B flits will now be performed in the PHY Layer instead of Link Layer.

CXL Switch distinguished Features:

1. CXL switch comes with different configurations as Single VCS, Multiple VCS and with MLD Ports

2. CXL Switch also supports different initialization methods like Static and with Fabric manager based initializations,

3. CXL Switch supports Hot Plug Add and Hot Plug Remove of a device.

Speaking on the occasion, Saurabh Agarwal, Head-Marketing & Sales at Truechip said, "Truechip's 'Customer First' approach has made us the preferred VIP partner for design companies looking for a modern solution that can power their growth and transformation journeys, enabling innovation, greater agility, speed to market, and enhanced customer experience. We have widespread plans to enlarge our product offerings with industry first P3 policy of performance, perseverance, and permanence." For more information on CXL 3 and CXL Switch and other VIP, you can visit our website or can click here. Truechip is a contributor member of the CXL Consortium.

About Truechip:

Truechip is a leading provider of Verification IP solutions, DFT, Physical design and verification services, which aid to accelerate IP/ SOC design thus lowering the cost and the risks associated with the development of ASIC, FPGA and SOC. Truechip provides Verification IP solutions for RISC V-based chips, Networking, Automotive, Microcontroller, Mobile, Storage, Data Centers, AI domains for all known protocols along with custom VIP development. A privately held company with solid and seasoned leadership, having global footprints and coverage across North America, Europe, and Asia. Truechip offers Industry's first 24 x 7 technical support.

