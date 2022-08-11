Youdao Holds 2022 Intelligent Learning Product Launch Event on August 9

Showcasing New Products including Youdao Dictionary Pen X5 and Youdao Smart Learning Pad

BEIJING, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), a leading technology-focused intelligent learning company in China, held its 2022 Intelligent Learning Product Launch Event where it unveiled its latest Youdao Dictionary Pen X5 and Youdao Smart Learning Pad. In addition, at the hybrid in-person and livestreaming event held on August 9, 2022 in Beijing, the Company also demonstrated existing products in its portfolio and discussed its strategic initiatives to further grow its intelligent learning device business.

The latest generation Youdao Dictionary Pen adopts a self-developed operating ecosystem integrating, for the first time, a variety of external learning applications to considerably enhance users' learning experience. Youdao Dictionary Pen X5 has significantly optimized its word search functionality, boosting speed by 15% compared to the previous version and expanding the vocabulary to 10 million words. With a real-time note-taking function, Youdao Dictionary Pen X5 can upload scanned excerpts instantly onto the Youdao Cloud Note application. It currently supports online translation of over 100 languages and enables translation for certain languages such as French, Spanish and German with its Neural Machine Translation technology developed in-house.

As a pioneer in the dictionary pen segment, Youdao also partnered with the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology and other peers to jointly draft an industry standard that specifies the technical requirements and testing methods of dictionary pens.

Youdao Smart Learning Pad, also featured at the event, employs personalized functions of AI diagnosis and adaptive learning to meet the comprehensive learning needs of primary and middle school students. Youdao Smart Learning Pad achieved gross billings of RMB10 millions shortly after the initial batch of distribution. The outstanding performances of other Youdao smart devices were also showcased during the event. For example, Youdao Listening Pod attained the leading positions in terms of both sales and units during JD.com's June 18 shopping festival.

Dr. Feng Zhou, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Youdao, said, "We are proud of the progress we have made with our leading intelligent learning devices and how they are influencing China's evolving learning paradigm. In an effort to cover more learning scenarios on a broader scale, Youdao will continue to upgrade its portfolio with an expanded range of diversified offerings that empower better learning experiences. We are determined to support Chinese students in their pursuit of excellence and propel the industry's sustainable growth by leveraging our cutting-edge technologies."

About Youdao, Inc.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is a leading technology-focused intelligent learning company in China dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. Building on the popularity of its online knowledge tools such as Youdao Dictionary and Youdao Translation, Youdao now offers smart devices, STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and education digitalization solutions. In addition, Youdao has developed a variety of interactive learning apps. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.

