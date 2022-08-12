Lionsgate and Fathom Events Announce Additional Dates for Kevin Smith's "Clerks III"

In response to high demand, Fathom Events adds four big screen dates September 14th, 16th, 17th and 18th

WHAT: In response to high demand for tickets, global content leader Lionsgate and Fathom Events, the premier name in event cinema, are adding four additional dates in select theaters to the big screen run of director Kevin Smith's highly anticipated "Clerks III".

Kevin Smith made the official announcement on Twitter this morning.

"I assure you, we're open! Many thanks to Lionsgate and Fathom for expanding our limited run of Clerks III to include a weekend," Smith said. "And even bigger thanks to the fans who already bought tickets to our Fathom screenings! All your pre-sales made this expansion happen!"

For over 25 years, the cult-classic filmmaker has maintained a unique and direct connection to his audience through the View Askew Universe. "Clerks III" makes its highly anticipated return to the big screen as Randal (Jeff Anderson), following a massive heart attack, enlists fellow clerks Dante (Brian O'Halloran), Elias (Trevor Fehrman), Jay (Jason Mewes), and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith) to make a movie immortalizing his life at the convenience store that started it all.

WHEN: Originally set to premiere over two days only – Tuesday, September 13th and Thursday, September 15th. Fathom Events and Lionsgate are adding Wednesday, September 14th, Friday, September 16th, Saturday, September 17th and Sunday, September 18th. All showings begin at 7:00 pm local time and will include an exclusive look behind the scenes with Kevin Smith and the cast of the film.

WHERE: "Clerks III" will be playing in more than 700 theaters nationwide. Tickets can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

