Huion Unveils a Innovative Bluetooth Pen Tablet with Dual Dial Controllers: Inspiroy Dial 2

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Aug 15, 2022 (Shenzhen, China), Huion, a leading supplier of digital drawing devices in the world, launches a new pen tablet Inspiroy Dial 2 (the successor of Inspiroy Dial Q620M). After listening to feedback from users, Huion not only optimizes the design of the dial controller but also adds one more dial controller on the tablet, which helps to improve the productivity of users.

(PRNewswire)

New Dual Dial Controllers: double users' efficiency

Inspiroy Dial 2 features dual dial controllers and supports the quick-access Windows Radial Menu. Users can easily program them to perform various functions, including zooming in or out on the canvas, adjusting the brush size, undoing, scrolling through the pages, adjusting the volume, etc.

The two dials that cooperated with the six-shortcut keys set will greatly facilitate users' workflow and lead to boundless creativity.

PenTech 3.0 & New Paper-like Surface: enhance natural pen-on-paper experience

Huion Pentech 3.0 reduces the retraction distance by 40%, which ensures precise positioning, stable pen nib, and accurate drawing. Its battery-free EMR technology can get rid worries of users about charging it. Huion Pentech 3.0 combines with the optimized metta surface (the friction level is up 20%, enhancing the surface roughness), providing users a feeling like writing on an actual paper.

Bluetooth 5.0: higher stability and compatibility

Both wired and wireless (Bluetooth 5.0) options are provided for users. Bluetooth 5.0 is designed for low power consumption and owns a more stable network transmission speed. Inspiroy Dial 2 has a built-in 1300 mAh big battery, enabling users to use it for 18 hours. Inspiroy Dial 2 is also compatible with different systems: Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, Linux, as well as HarmonyOS and AndroidOS for phones.

(PRNewswire)

Today, tens of millions of people use Huion products to express their creative ideas around the world. To improve the drawing experience, Huion will continue to develop more innovative and practical products.

For more information about Inspiroy Dial 2, please visit:

https://www.huion.com/pen_tablet/InspiroyDial/inspiroy-dial-2.html

https://store.huion.com/products/inspiroy-dial-2

(PRNewsfoto/绘王) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Huion