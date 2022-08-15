ShapeMiner Announces Successful Launch of Mining Pool with $100,000 Prize Pool

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

What is ShapeMiner?

Shapeminer is a major exchange platform that allows users to purchase and sell a broad variety of assets. ShapeMiner's platform accepts a wide range of well-known cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), as well as stablecoins like Tether (USDT). Shapeminer now allows users to swap multiple cryptocurrencies using USDT.

Shapeminer is dedicated to providing our clients with the greatest cryptocurrency trading experience possible. That is why we are so happy to launch the Shapeminer Exchange platform. Users may stake cryptocurrencies fast and simply using Shapeminer, which includes a variety of features meant to make the process as seamless and user-friendly as possible.

Cryptocurrencies have the ability to completely transform how we interact with the digital world. Shapeminer makes it easy for individuals to benefit from this fascinating, cutting-edge technology by providing a simple and quick option to purchase and sell cryptocurrencies. We aim to provide a complete service that satisfies the demands of as many customers as possible, with 11 carefully selected digital currencies now accessible.

What to know before joining a mining pool in ShapeMining

ShapeMining's mining pool is a server that pools the computing power of all gamers connected to it. The miner connects to the pool through the internet and allocates it hardware. They work together to solve mathematical problems and find ethereum blocks. When a block is found, the pool seeks and receives consensus from other network members. This reward will be distributed to all pool members in accordance to the quantity of the given hash rate.

It is crucial to establish the size of a pool before purchasing it. As the pool size expands, the chances of finding a block increase. The more people that join the pool, however, the less benefit each person obtains. This is a double-edged sword. Payments that are little but frequent, or payments that are large but rare.

Before entering the pool, users must choose a minimum payment amount. The amount of Ethereum that must be mined before it can be sent to a user's wallet. If the minimum payment is set too high, the user will have to wait a long period before getting any cash. Another thing to remember is that joining any pool is not free. To participate, users must give a share of their earnings. These commissions are typically between 1% and 3%. Membership in any pool, in general, does not need much money or knowledge, and if the user has already built a rig, choosing which pool to join will be simple. Regardless of the cryptocurrency being mined, the following aspects must be considered when choosing a pool

The quantity of participants in the pool influences individual income.

The minimum payout should not be too large; otherwise, the payment may be delayed for a long time.

Many pools are either fraudulent or take a bigger share of the money. Users must first learn about the reputation of the pool.

Ping time, also known as time delay, is caused by the user's computer's need to send data to the pool. The ping time is proportional to the geographical distance; the lower the ping, the shorter the time delay and faster the data transmission. Because cryptocurrency networks have block update delays, a high ping may compel the user's machine to go over the contents of the old block and mine in vain. Ping times as little as 10 milliseconds are considered acceptable.

It's time to join a mining pool after you've built a rig. Naturally, the vast majority of pools are utilized for Ethereum or Ether mining. The following pools are among the most popular for mining the top two cryptocurrencies. Almost all of the largest Ethereum pools are based in China, which is not surprising considering that the country manufactures the majority of Ethereum mining equipment.

