Air Pros USA Strengthens Presence in Louisiana by Acquiring Dream Team Heating and Air

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Pros USA announced the acquisition of Dream Team Heating and Air, a family owned HVAC company that has been serving the Baton Rouge area for decades. As an Air Pros USA Company, Dream Team Heating and Air will benefit from full operational and sales integration with the Air Pros USA platform to leverage expanded resources and continue building on nearly 20 years of service excellence.

"Air Pros USA has come a long way since starting out with a team of two people and a truck. But even with our exponential growth, we have never lost sight on being there for our customers," said Anthony Perera, Founder and Chief Growth Officer of Air Pros USA. "Dream Team Heating and Air Pros USA have the same commitment to customers that differentiates us from competitors. They are dedicated to making the process as hassle and stress free as possible for their customers."

"It has always been my vision to build the greatest team of skilled, talented professionals. Joining the Air Pros USA family was the next step to continue towards our goals for growth and customer service," said Trey Annison, President of Dream Team Heating and Air. "We are looking forward to a bright future together where quality is never compromised in our service."

This acquisition expands Air Pros USA's market reach in Louisiana, having previously acquired Doug's Service Company in Thibodaux early last spring. Air Pros USA will now serve 20 service locations in the Baton Rouge metropolitan area, including Denham Springs, Prairieville, and Central, as well as Southern Louisiana.

"In the short time since entering the Thibodaux market, Air Pros USA has made an incredible impact in the community. We are excited to introduce ourselves to the Baton Rogue region with our reliable service and value that customers across the nation recognize," said Robert DiPietro, CEO of Air Pros USA.

Nationally, Air Pros USA has nearly 600 vehicles, 700 technicians and staff, and serves a customer base of nearly 450,000. Air Pros USA operates in eight states and more than a dozen metro areas including Miami, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta, Colorado Springs, Mobile and Spokane.

About Air Pros USA:

Air Pros USA was founded in South Florida on the promise of integrity, reliability, and putting our customers first. The company has quickly expanded to many metro areas within Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington, with more locations expected to be introduced soon. Air Pros USA currently employs more than 700 experienced professionals in more than a dozen metro Service locations including Miami, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta, Colorado Springs, Mobile and Spokane. For more information visit www.airprosusa.com.

