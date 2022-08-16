Alani Nu Introduces New Beverage Line, Alani Coffee - A Ready-To-Drink Protein Coffee

Available in Four Flavors: Cappuccino, Vanilla, Maple Donut and Mocha

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alani Nu, the better-for-you health and wellness brand founded by entrepreneur and influencer Katy Hearn, launched a new beverage category within its portfolio today – Alani Coffee. This new, ready-to-drink line offers 10 grams of protein and natural caffeine derived from coffee beans, with only 90 calories per 12 oz. bottle.

Alani Coffee (PRNewswire)

"Expanding into the coffee category has been a dream for us. As a highly requested product for so long, we have taken every step possible to curate the best-tasting flavors," said Founder, Katy Hearn. "We are excited to share this new line with our Alani community."

Alani Coffee is gluten-free, high in calcium, low in fat and cholesterol, and sweetened with only 6 grams of sugar. A perfect blend of cold-brewed coffee and cream, Alani Coffee comes in four flavors including cappuccino, vanilla, maple donut and mocha, each sold in a 12-pack case.

Alani Coffee is now available on Walmart.com and rolling into select retail partners' brick and mortar locations including Walmart, GNC and The Vitamin Shoppe.

For more information, please visit www.alaninu.com. Additionally, find us on your favorite platform: Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter to stay up to date on additional news.

About Alani Nu

Founded in 2018 by entrepreneur and influencer, Katy Hearn, Alani Nu® is a better-for-you health and wellness brand focused on providing low-calorie products with unique flavors. Alani Nu offers a range of products including energy drinks, daily essentials, healthy snacks and more, and can be found at Walmart, Target, on Amazon, in GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe and Kroger nationwide.

Please visit www.alaninu.com for additional information and follow Alani Nu on social media: Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, TikTok and Twitter.

(PRNewsfoto/Alani Nutrition) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alani Nu