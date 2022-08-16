Boldsquare Named To Inc. Magazine's Exclusive List of Fastest Growing Companies in America

One of the Southeast's fastest growing communications and marketing firm earns Inc. 5000 recognition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldsquare, one of the Southeast's leading strategy and communications practices, announced today that it has been recognized on Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list measures growth between 2018 and 2021, during which Boldsquare's revenue grew by approximately 444%.

Boldsquare, a leading strategy & communications firm, named as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S..

Since its founding in 2018, Boldsquare has worked with some of the most recognizable names, in the U.S. and internationally, on projects including investor relations, employee engagement, brand strategy, growth enablement, board relations, demand generation, change management, and digital marketing.

"At Boldsquare, we've built our reputation based on our ability to help our clients grow and reach lists such as the Inc. 5000, Fortune's Fastest Growing Companies and others. For this company itself to have now achieved this important recognition from Inc. is a reflection of the deep trust and partnership that we have built with businesses and leaders across the country, and is an indication of the remarkable strategic and creative talent on the team. We're proud of what we have achieved, and are excited for what lies ahead for the firm," commented Boldsquare's Managing Partner Dylan Jones.

Boldsquare was founded by a team of highly experienced executives who spent many years at organizations including Scripps Networks Interactive, Honeywell, Roche, EMI, Reynolds & Reynolds, MTV and The E.W. Scripps Company. Boldsquare helps global companies, fast-growing businesses, CEOs, boards of directors, and communication leaders drive business and cultural growth.

The Inc. 5000 list represents the most successful private companies within the U.S. economy. To be eligible for the list, companies must have been operating since 2018, and have revenues in excess of $2 million during 2021.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

