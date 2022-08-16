Cleaning Innovations Lab, Dirty Labs, Announces Exclusive Nationwide Whole Foods Market Rollout

The announcement closes a $4M seed round led by Chamaeleon.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Dirty Labs, the cutting-edge cleaning innovations lab using breakthrough technology in green chemistry, is launching their plastic-free, biodegradable Bio Laundry Detergents in select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. This news follows a $4M Seed II raise led by Chamaeleon alongside DFE Capital Management to support the national rollout. Dirty Labs launched in October 2020 and has raised $8.1M to date from investors including Entrée Capital, Vectr Ventures, Bullish, Chris Smalling, Henry Golding, Soojoo Park, and Veronica Chou.

This exclusive launch with Whole Foods Market is the young cleaning company's first entry into brick & mortar retail.

Dirty Labs was created by a team of veteran chemists and environmentalists with a shared vision to make conventional, petroleum-based cleaning obsolete by using advanced bio renewable alternatives. Led by Co-Founder and Chief Scientist, Dr. Pete He (Henkel, Tatcha, The Sustainability Consortium), Dirty Labs uses unique enzyme-driven technology to deliver conventional levels of cleaning all while raising the bar for ingredient safety and sustainability. This exclusive launch with Whole Foods Market is the young company's first entry into brick & mortar retail.

"We're excited to launch Dirty Labs exclusively across hundreds of our stores. Dirty Labs is creating new technologies and alternative solutions for laundry - a category that's been ripe for innovation," says Jennifer Mandanici, Global Category Merchant for Essentials at Whole Foods Market. "We believe their holistic approach to sustainability and focus on cleaning performance truly makes them the next generation of cleaning. We're proud to support innovative young brands, like Dirty Labs, in our stores."

"We couldn't be more proud to launch Dirty Labs in Whole Foods Market as our first national retailer and are thrilled to bring Dirty Labs to the Whole Foods Market customer," David Watkins, Co-Founder and CEO, Dirty Labs.

Dirty Labs Bio Laundry Detergents are now available at select US Whole Foods Market locations.

ABOUT DIRTY LABS

Dirty Labs is a cleaning innovations lab on a mission to create the future of cleaning. Founded by a team of veteran chemists and environmentalists, Dirty Labs uses innovations in green chemistry to create a new paradigm for cleaning — a sustainable, bio renewable approach that's rooted in science and aligned with nature. Their first line of Bio Enzyme Laundry Detergents utilizes Phytolase® — a proprietary enzyme cleaning technology that delivers conventional levels of cleaning without the use of known toxins, carcinogens, and pollutants.

