Embrace Home Loans Sponsoring Stars and Stripes Veteran Golf Tournament on September 9, 2022

Event will be hosted by the Northern Virginia chapter of the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans, a top-ranked lender in the mortgage industry, announced that their Fairfax, Virginia office will sponsor the Stars and Stripes Golf Tournament, which will be hosted by the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP) of Northern Virginia. The tournament will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, in Quantico, VA.

Embrace Senior Loan Officer David Aikman, Fairfax, Virginia, is the vice president of the Northern Virginia chapter of VAREP and is coordinating the golf tournament. He will also be sponsoring some of his veteran clients who are interested in playing in the tournament to show his gratitude for their service.

"I'm thrilled to help coordinate and to sponsor this special event," said Aikman. "The Stars and Stripes Veteran Charity Golf tournament provides a fun day of golf while raising money to aid many local veterans in need. Embrace is a proud VA lender and this is a great way to show support for our veteran community."

As with previous Stars and Stripes Golf Tournaments, there will be prizes for hole-in-one, closest to the pin, and longest drive. VAREP also plans to give a special gift to a deserving veteran or first responder at the event. Through a program called VAREP Cares, a chapter can provide financial or other assistance to a person or family in need.

Embrace Home Loans places great importance on philanthropy and giving back to the community, at both the corporate and individual level. Every year, Embrace commits a percentage of the company's earnings to worthy causes. The company and its employees have donated over $25 million to many great organizations over the past decade. Team members can volunteer at organizations of their choice for up to 100 hours and get paid during their time of service, while the organizations receive a monetary gift from Embrace as well.

Details for the golf tournament are as follows:

Date: September 9, 2022

Time: Registration begins at 8 AM Eastern, followed by a shotgun start at 9 AM Eastern.

Location: Medal of Honor Golf Course, 3313 Fuller Heights Road, Quantico, VA 22134

Cost: $150 per participant/$450 per foursome; $100 for active duty and military veterans, first responders and front-line workers.

The cost includes green and cart fees, player goodie bag, drink cart, and ticket to awards lunch.

Lunch/Awards: The awards luncheon will be at 3 PM Eastern. Tickets can be purchased for $40 by non-golf participants.

Free passes are also available to members of the press prior to the event by reaching Aikman.

Interested participants may contact David Aikman at (804) 937-1550 or email at daikman@embracehomeloans.com.

Visit VAREP Golf9 for more information about the golf tournament and sponsorship opportunities.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in 50 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and five times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized thirteen times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com.

PRESS CONTACTS:

Henry Drennan

Strategic Vantage Marketing and Public Relations

(615) 497-8358

HenryDrennan@StrategicVantage.com

Mary McGarity

Strategic Vantage Marketing and Public Relations

(203) 260-5476

MaryMcGarity@StrategicVantage.com

