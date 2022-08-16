New Raspberry Rally Girl Scout Cookie Joins Nationwide Lineup for 2023 Season  

The online-exclusive cookie will power amazing adventures for Girl Scout entrepreneurs.

Ready, set, rally!

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced that the new Raspberry Rally™ cookie will join its nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. The thin, crispy cookie is a "sister" cookie to the beloved Thin Mints™, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating. Raspberry Rally gives devoted Girl Scout Cookie lovers yet another reason to be excited for the upcoming cookie season. This must-have new cookie will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only, enhancing girls' e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills. Raspberry Rally will be available to consumers nationally during the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season.

Cookie season is an exciting annual event for Girl Scouts across the nation. Proceeds raised from in-person and online cookie orders directly benefit local councils and troops. When Girl Scouts run their own cookie business, they are a part of the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. Girl Scouts learn leadership, problem-solving, and community building through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, resulting in an invaluable experience that cultivates an innovative, entrepreneurial spirit.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program encourages girls to be risk takers, to think outside of the box, and to be confident in their own abilities. Whether they're working toward earning their Cookie Goal Setter badge as a Daisy or their My Cookie Business Resume badge as an Ambassador, Girl Scouts are learning qualities crucial for all forms of leadership and life-skills. The program embraces the understanding of the world of business, money management, and entrepreneurship. Cookie Business badges range anywhere from goal setting to learning effective in-person and online sales pitches, using market research, creating business plans, and implementing digital marketing campaigns.

Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing varies; visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as your local troop begins selling in your area. Find your adventure with Girl Scouts by joining the world's largest entrepreneurial organization or learn how to become a volunteer at www.girlscouts.org/join .

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org .

