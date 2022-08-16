Predictive UX Reveals Their Rank on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in the US

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Predictive UX, a digital consulting firm dedicated to making data useful and actionable, announced it has been named in Inc. Magazine's list of the 5000 fastest-growing, privately-owned companies in America.

Predictive UX is ranked at No. 1508, placing them as the 144th fastest-growing company in IT services, the 50th fastest-growing company in North Carolina and the No. 1 fastest-growing company in Rocky Mount. For more than 11 years, the company has helped enterprise, SaaS and startup organizations create scalable, useful, and highly adoptable data solutions that focus on user-first experiences.

Many well-known names have been honorees on the Inc. 5000 including Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia. Being selected for this year's list is of great significance as it represents a company's resilience and stability amidst challenging and changing economic and workplace conditions. This recognition places Predictive UX in the top 0.07% of all privately-owned companies in America in terms of multi-year growth.

"We are honored to receive this recognition and I am incredibly proud of the hard work our amazing team put into getting us here," said Karen Passmore, CEO and Founder of Predictive UX. "Being named to the Inc 5000 solidifies our firm as an organization that can sustain and grow our business while serving our client's needs during even the most uncertain of times. I am excited about what we have achieved and anticipate incredible growth ahead as we increase our focus on AI, knowledge graphs and our DEI by Design solutions."

Predictive UX leads organizations to data-value through a user-first approach to data application design. Our experts in design thinking, agile, user experience, research, prototyping, data science, AI, machine learning and knowledge graphs transform data into actionable knowledge platforms and SaaS applications that deliver key insights. "We are one of the only firms who started out as a user experience agency," Passmore added. "Where most others are data-first, we always put the user at the forefront of what we design and develop. That difference is what makes us, and our clients, successful in data transformation."

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

