Small Businesswoman Uses COVID-19 to Grow Company 300% in 24 Months

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Small businesswoman, speaker and community leader, Vatrice Chestnut has been an entrepreneur for decades, but she used the COVID-19 pandemic to launch her company full speed ahead. Chestnut is the Chief Relationship Officer for Affinity Media Consulting, LLC, a woman-owned small business and economically disadvantaged company headquartered in Washington, D.C. She relaunched the company in 2020.

"When I lost my full-time job at the onset of the pandemic, I took that as a sign that it was time for me to go all the way with my business. I am an entrepreneur at heart, and I created my company in 2004. 2020 was my time!" Chestnut exclaimed.

Chestnut connected her passion for her community and business. As the first African American woman to launch a local print magazine in Washington, D.C.'s Ward 7 community, Chestnut uses the publication to bring residents and businesses together. She is the publisher of East Capitol Neighbors, a monthly neighborhood magazine produced in partnership with Best Version Media.

"I want to empower businesses, government agencies, and nonprofits to build meaningful connections with their ideal customers and grow their brand while pursuing excellence every step of the way," said Chestnut.

AMC's Build a Better Brand Coaching Program was designed to help small businesses establish operations and develop strong brands that lead to their success. Her success with helping community-based, small businesses and sharing her knowledge has attracted attention from government leaders. AMC recently made history when Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser named Chestnut's company as a member of the District's very first group of Early Impact Enterprise grantees.

Chestnut also serves on several local organizations and nonprofits. She was appointed the Vice President of the neXco National D.C. Chapter, a business-to-business networking organization and is serving as board member for the D.C. Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) board member, where Chestnut aligns with its mission to work "urgently and purposefully in partnership with education" to support D.C. students.

Her increased visibility has led to numerous speaking engagements in the small business community, including the PLUTUS Foundation and Hera Hub National and D.C. Working with Mayor Bowser's office, she hosts D.C. public high school students as interns.

Chestnut focuses heavily on the importance of partnerships. She was recently chosen as a speaker for a niche media conference to develop a production track that focuses on overcoming production challenges for publishing companies. Among several other partnerships, Chestnut is working with a local firm to serve to create an Artificial Intelligence product that will help businesses develop their brand visuals.

"I believe in the power of partnerships. I always encourage businesses and communities to partner. Together, we can build stronger relationships, engage our youth and expand volunteerism. Ultimately, we can help each other accomplish goals and reach success," Chestnut added.

About Affinity Media Consulting, headquartered in Washington, D.C., helps bring out humanity in business by serving as a brand partner to develop visuals and messaging that support operational goals; empowering creative businesses, government agencies, and nonprofits to build meaningful connections with their ideal customers and grow their brand while pursuing excellence every step of the way; developing efficient workflows that optimize team performance in fast-paced small business environments; helping teams achieve their project management goals in an efficient manner. Visit Affinity Media Consulting, LLC, to learn more and follow AMC on Instagram and LinkedIn.

