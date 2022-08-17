Albolene Introduces New Line of Hydrating Facial Cleansers, Providing Skincare Fans with the Ultimate #FoundationForBoldness

Legacy skincare brand introduces new facial cleansers for the first time in 130-year history

with launch of three new hydration-packed products and empowering brand platform

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Albolene , the legacy skincare brand and consumer staple across generations, today announced the launch of its new line of hydration-packed facial cleansers. Designed to leave skin soft and nourished, without irritation or dryness, the new products include: a Hydrating Cleansing Balm, a Hydrating Daily Cleanser and a Hydrating Micellar Milk Cleanser.

For over a century, Albolene has delivered proven effectiveness in gently cleansing and moisturizing skin, serving as a skincare staple from bathroom medicine cabinets to professional stage makeup kits. Fans spanning generations, gender, makeup use, skin types and lifestyles have turned to Albolene as the go-to in their skincare routine, a trusted sidekick no matter how they use their skin as a canvas for self-expression. Now the brand continues building on its legacy through a new line of cleansers developed with simple, clean formulas, and empowers new generations of skincare enthusiasts with the perfect foundation to showcase their boldness everyday.

With formulas to cleanse the skin at every level, Albolene's hydrating cleansing line includes:

Hydrating Cleansing Balm: A makeup remover that offers the same efficacy found in Albolene's original Moisturizing Cleanser in a solid balm texture that gently dissolves all traces of makeup. With a formula enhanced with shea butter and jojoba oil to improve softness and glow, the Hydrating Cleansing Balm is able to melt away makeup without the need for harsh scrubbing. Size: 6 oz.; MSRP: $14.99

Hydrating Daily Cleanser: With a moisture-rich and gentle cleansing formula, the Hydrating Daily Cleanser delivers superior cleansing and maximum hydration even for sensitive skin. It blends five unique moisturizers including hyaluronic acid to maximize hydration and softness, while locking in moisture even as makeup is removed. Size: 10 oz.; MSRP: $14.99

Hydrating Micellar Milk Cleanser: The Micellar Cleansing Milk utilizes micelle technology to effortlessly capture and lift away dirt, oil and makeup without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Featuring a moisture-rich formula with soothing aloe combined with high levels of Vitamin C found in coconut milk, the Hydrating Micellar Milk Cleanser helps maintain skin elasticity and flexibility, and prevents wrinkles, sagging skin and age spots. Size: 10 oz.; MSRP: $14.99

Developed with dermatologists, all three products are 100% paraben, fragrance and soap-free, and are non-comedogenic, non-drying and gentle on sensitive skin.

"While the skincare category has made significant strides to transform how our culture defines what's beautiful, there remains opportunity to push for more inclusive and holistic definitions," said Tyler Smith, Albolene Marketing Lead for Bridges Consumer Healthcare. "Albolene continues to champion all forms of self-expression. No matter if you feel that your most beautiful self is bare-faced fresh out of a shower or in a full face of makeup ready for a night out, we want to empower our consumers to live confidently in their skin and use our cleansers as a nourishing foundation to show off their authentic selves."

A recent clinical study comparing the Hydrating Micellar Milk Cleanser to top makeup removal competitors demonstrated that Albolene's new formula ranked #1 in overall makeup removal, was up to 3x more effective at removing waterproof makeup and offered over 4x better moisturization. A UV makeup and advanced facial imaging technology evaluation also showed that Albolene's Hydrating Micellar Milk Cleanser delivered superior makeup removing capabilities compared to the #1 micellar makeup remover brand. A series of blind consumer home tests revealed that nine out of ten consumers preferred the Albolene Micellar Milk Cleanser over their current makeup removal product, with nine out of ten consumers also stating it's perfect for even sensitive skin1.

Joining Albolene's 'OG' Moisturizing Cleanser — which is also undergoing a packaging rebrand next year — the new line of hydrating cleansers is now available for purchase on Amazon and will be in select retailers later this fall.

For more information and to find where to buy Albolene products, please visit www.albolene.com and share how you use Albolene to create your #FoundationForBoldness by tagging @albolenebeauty.

1 Data on file

About Albolene

Founded in 1885, Albolene is a classic skincare brand and favorite across generations. Leveraging over 130 years of skincare expertise, Albolene lives its commitment to being Always for Everyone by prioritizing simple, effective ingredients that support holistic skin health for all textures of skin, ages, types of makeup use and lifestyles.

