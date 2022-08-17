'No Greater Love' - A Film on the Remarkable Life of Mother Teresa - to Premiere in Theaters on October 3 and 4

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother Teresa of Calcutta is one of the most widely revered saints in the world, and one of the greatest spiritual giants of the 20th century. She is a powerful witness of authentic Christian charity and a guidepost for all who seek hope in our turbulent times. "Mother Teresa: No Greater Love" is a unique film that reveals not just who Mother Teresa was, but how her singular vision to serve Christ through the poor is realized to this day, through the religious order she founded, the Missionaries of Charity.

Mother Teresa - No Greater Love (PRNewswire)

Twenty-five years after Mother Teresa's death, Fathom Events will present an exclusive two-day only event, "Mother Teresa: No Greater Love," in theaters Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4. The film is part of Fathom Events' "Saint Series," a curated collection of films chronicling the lives of Catholic saints.

"Mother Teresa taught us that there are no expendable people," Knights of Columbus Supreme Knight Patrick E. Kelly said. "Everyone we encounter is made in the image of God. So, when she was feeding the hungry or holding the hands of someone as they lay dying, she was treating them as she would the most important person in her life, Jesus Christ himself. And, in all of this, she was teaching us to have a heart that sees, and if we can learn to see as she did, the world would be a radically different and, I would say, better place."

Produced by the Knights of Columbus, filmed on five continents and featuring unprecedented access to both institutional archives and the apostolates of the Missionaries of Charity, "Mother Teresa: No Greater Love" chronicles the life of Mother Teresa and the profound spiritual and physical impact she and the Missionaries of Charity have had — and continue to have — on Catholics and non-Catholics alike throughout the world. The documentary also addresses Mother Teresa's admitted periods of spiritual darkness while serving the poorest of the poor, and her friendship with another revered saint, Pope John Paul II.

"Mother Teresa's incredible acts of kindness changed the world," said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. "We are proud to partner with the Knights of Columbus to bring this film to theaters nationwide and hope that it can not only shine a light on this saint of our times but to change lives in the process."

Watch the "Mother Teresa: No Greater Love" trailer: https://youtu.be/kcIr9pOXtv8 .

"Mother Teresa: No Greater Love" is produced by David Naglieri of the Knights of Columbus and features commentary from prominent Catholics, such as Patrick E. Kelly, Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus; Bishop Robert Barron of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester and founder of the Catholic ministerial organization Word on Fire; Jim Wahlberg, filmmaker and humanitarian; Fr. Donald Haggerty, a priest of the Archdiocese of New York; Jim Towey, a trusted advisor and personal friend of Mother Teresa of Calcutta, and author of "To Love and Be Loved: A Personal Portrait of Mother Teresa"; and Fr. Brian Kolodiejchuk, postulator of Mother Teresa's cause of canonization and author of three books on Mother Teresa.

Tickets for "Mother Teresa: No Greater Love" can be purchased online by visiting Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change). Groups of 25 or more can reserve tickets, including entire showtimes in select cities, here .

For artwork/photos related to "Mother Teresa: No Greater Love," please visit www.motherteresamovie.com .

About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L). Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com .

About The Knights of Columbus

In 1882, Blessed Michael McGivney, a young parish priest in New Haven, Conn., founded the Knights of Columbus to serve the needs of a largely immigrant Catholic community. What began as a small fraternal benefit society has since grown into one of the world's leading international charitable organizations, with 2 million members in more than 16,000 local councils. From July 2021 to June 2022, Knights around the world donated nearly 48 million service hours and nearly $154 million for worthy causes in their communities. The Knights of Columbus also offers extensive life insurance products to members and their families. Knights of Columbus Insurance currently has more than $119 billion of life insurance policies in force and was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Insurance Companies 2022. In addition, the Knights provides investment services in accord with Catholic social teaching through Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors, which holds total assets of more than $28 billion in assets under management. Based on the founding principles of charity, unity and fraternity, the Order remains committed to strengthening Catholic families and parishes and to practicing faith in action through service to all in need. To learn more or to join the Knights of Columbus, please visit kofc.org/join.

Fathom Events (PRNewsfoto/Fathom Events) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fathom Events