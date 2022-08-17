NUTRISHOP® Launches Lower-Stimulant Version of Popular Metabolic-Support Formula

THERMOVEX 150™ boasts the same sought-after ingredient roster but with a lower caffeine profile

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past decade, countless dedicated athletes, fitness lovers, and everyone in between have made Thermovex™ by EVOchem Nutrition® a necessary and favorite staple in their everyday routine. This metabolic/thermogenic powerhouse has even garnered its own hashtag on social media: #ThermovexThursday. When requests started coming in for a lower stimulant version, the formulators at EVOchem answered the call. Today, Nutrishop proudly announces the recent launch of Thermovex 150™, which boasts all the same sought-after metabolic-support ingredients found in the original formula, but with only 150mg of caffeine. Thermovex 150 is now available in two flavors, Tropical Shaved Ice and Pink Lemon Squeeze, online and at your local Nutrishop store.

Thermovex 150 offers the same advanced metabolic-support ingredients of Thermovex but with only 150 mg of caffeine.

"At Nutrishop, we're always striving to give our customers what they want. Some of our customers want all the benefits of a potent thermogenic/metabolic formula but don't need or desire a huge energy boost because they prefer to get it from their favorite pre-workout or they're not really into that super-charged, revved-up feeling. We get it!" said Bryon McLendon, founder and CEO of Nutrishop, a national nutrition, wellness and supplement retail franchise. "Thermovex is arguably one of the best metabolic formulas on the market and has been a top-ranking product for us since its inception a decade ago. We're excited to offer the same incredible ingredient roster in Thermovex 150 but with less caffeine."

Keep in mind, less caffeine doesn't mean zero energy. Thermovex 150 still packs a punch. For comparison, a 16 oz. cup of coffee contains approximately 145 mg of caffeine, which is plenty for some consumers who are looking to kickstart their day or hop on the treadmill for an hour after work and still want to sleep soundly at night. Abbie Anderson, 20, said she is excited about taking Thermovex 150 to help her power through those late-night lifts while supporting her weight-management goals.

"Thermovex 150 gives me the energy I need to knock out my workouts without the huge caffeine spike, not to mention the crazy good flavor that comes with it!" said Anderson, a full-time student and avid fitness fanatic from Corsicana, TX. "Tropical Shaved Ice is definitely among the best-tasting supplement flavors I have ever tried! I highly recommend giving this product a shot!"

Thermovex 150™ contains 30 servings of a powerhouse blend of metabolic-support ingredients, including the following:

B Vitamins

L-Carnitine L-Tartrate

Choline Bitartrate

Alpha-GPC

Advantra Z Bitter Orange Extract

Dynamine™

Green Tea Extract

Guarana Extract

8g Dietary Fiber

150mg Caffeine

"I love the wellness benefits of fiber and the warming thermogenic effects Thermovex 150 offers," said 30-year-old Christina Hubacek, a firefighter/paramedic from Mesquite, TX. "My husband prefers it before working out because he's not a fan of heavy stimulants."

EVOchem Nutrition is a trusted brand exclusive to Nutrishop, catering to those "in the know." In addition to Thermovex and Thermovex 150, this elite line offers a variety of top-quality, advanced products ranging from great-tasting proteins and superior essential amino acids to patented muscle recovery technology and even night-time metabolic formulas.

To learn more or to purchase Thermovex 150, visit NutrishopUSA.com or stop by any Nutrishop location nationwide.

About NUTRISHOP®

Since 2003, NUTRISHOP® has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. Nutrishop stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements along with exceptional, individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The Nutrishop business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools required to achieve their health and fitness goals. For more information, visit NutrishopUSA.com and follow on Instagram @NutrishopUSA.

