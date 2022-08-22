Brooklyn plumbing experts offer tips to reduce residential water bills as costs continue to rise

New York's Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning says saving money on utility bills while conserving water can be achieved by implementing a few simple tips

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the cost of utility bills on the rise in New York, the plumbing experts at Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan for more than a century, say homeowners can save money and conserve water by changing their water use habits and considering some minor plumbing upgrades.

"Infrastructure improvements and the cost of supplies, in general, have water prices on the rise just like many other daily necessities," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "But, there are easy ways you can reduce your consumption, which will help reduce your water bill and protect a precious resource we all rely on each day."

Petri said homeowners can do the following to reduce their utility bills:

Don't let water run while shaving or brushing teeth. Turning off the water while completing these tasks can save up to four gallons of water per day per person. Depending on the number of individuals in the household, this can amount to hundreds of gallons saved each month. Take shorter showers. A cool shower may feel good on a hot, summer day, but cutting showers down by just four minutes can save a homeowner up to 4,000 gallons a year. Install a low-flow showerhead and low-flush toilet. A low-flow showerhead can help cut water consumption by as much as 50% while a low-flush toilet can reduce water use by as much as 13,000 gallons of water a year. Wait until the laundry basket and dishwasher are full. Don't run the washing machine or dishwasher until they are full. This will reduce the number of times homeowners have to run these appliances, which will save water every month. Don't handwash dishes before putting them in the dishwasher. Most newer dishwashers can handle some food debris. If a dish has stuck-on food particles, run some water in the sink with the drain closed and let the dish soak instead of washing it under constantly running water. Water outdoor plants at dawn or dusk. In the afternoon, water on the ground can evaporate so quickly that the plant does not have time to soak it up. By watering in the morning or evening, plants have a longer time to absorb water.

"We can all do our part to lower our water consumption, which is great for the planet," Petri said. "And, if you follow a few simple steps to reduce your water use, you will also be able to save some money, which is great for your wallet."

