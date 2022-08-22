Inc. 5000 Ranks ConnectedView, software developer of DonorView and AssociationSphere, as one of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

HUDSON, Mass., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectedView, the leading provider of the non-profit software DonorView and association management software AssociationSphere has been named to Inc. magazine's prestigious 5000 list, a list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America.

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of America's fastest-growing private companies," said Heather Litwin, COO of ConnectedView. "With a fast-growing customer base of DonorView and a tremendous launch and acceptance of AssociationSphere, the past two years have been transformational for us. Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the incredible success of our customers and the industry-leading products our team has built. Now, we're focused on further accelerating our momentum as the leader in the non-profit space."

DonorView and AssociationSphere are award-winning software solutions that have helped non-profit organizations across all 50 states. Over $2.9 billion worth of gifts, events, auctions, peer-to-peer campaigns and memberships are managed on the systems. DonorView and AssociationSphere allow customers to cultivate a stronger relationship with their constituents, connecting over 150 countries and generating millions of dollars of transactions each month on the secured platforms.

The annual Inc. 5000 list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment – independent businesses. The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages and the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work and rising to the challenges of today."

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 were ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating at least $100,000 in revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of Dec. 31, 2021.

About ConnectedView

Software developer specializing in all-in-one software products and an integrated platform to help nonprofit organizations manage their operations. More than 175,000 users, including some of the world's largest nonprofits, rely on our scalable and comprehensive platform to jump start their revenue, cultivate long-lasting relationships with their constituents via Online Forms, Social Media, QR Codes, Text/SMS Messaging, Mobile payments, Email Marketing and Print Letters. To help our customers grow faster, we offer more payment methods for their constituents via Credit Cards, ACH, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo. Learn more about us at DonorView.com and AssociationSphere.com

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

