Lyons & Simmons Partners Earn Dual Best Lawyers Recognitions

Co-founders recognized among nation's top personal injury, commercial litigation attorneys

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The attorneys of the Dallas-based trial firm Lyons & Simmons, LLP have earned national honors for their work in personal injury litigation on behalf of plaintiffs, as well as in commercial litigation.

Firm co-founders Michael Lyons and Christopher Simmons are recognized in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, one of the oldest and among the most-respected legal guides in the United States.

Additionally, Stephen Higdon was selected to the companion Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch listing in commercial litigation. Ones to Watch recognition is reserved for the nation's top attorneys who have been in private practice for five to nine years.

Lyons & Simmons has earned a reputation for obtaining outstanding results in life-altering personal injury and wrongful death cases. In the past year, the firm secured a record-setting verdict on behalf of a mother who lost her three children in a highway collision in West Texas. The verdict, believed to be the largest-ever personal injury verdict in Midland County, was recognized among the Top 100 Verdicts of 2021 by the National Law Journal and Texas Lawyer and earned the trial team the Dallas Trial Lawyers Association's 2021 John Howie Award.

Michael Lyons and Christopher Simmons also have an established track record of handling large, nationally recognized cases that impact public safety. On November 5, 2021, 10 concertgoers attending the Astroworld Festival in Houston were tragically killed in a crowd crush incident. Lyons & Simmons represents the family of one of the concertgoers who lost his life. Thousands of other concertgoers have reported injuries from the crowd crush.

The mass casualty incident has led to thousands of lawsuits that have been consolidated into a multi-district litigation court in Harris County, Texas. Michael Lyons and Christopher Simmons currently serve on the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee—a leadership team appointed by the MDL Court. The firm remains committed to fighting for people who need help in the face of seemingly overwhelming odds.

Best Lawyers and Ones to Watch recognition is based on confidential evaluations by Best Lawyers members in the same practice area, with final selection made following careful editorial review. For more information, including the full 2023 listing, visit https://www.bestlawyers.com/.

About Lyons & Simmons LLP

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP, is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country. To learn more, visit http://www.Lyons-Simmons.com.

