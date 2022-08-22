Prescott's Inc. Announces Expansion into Anesthesia Specialty Service with Acquisition of Heartland Medical Sales & Service

MONUMENT, Colo, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescott's, Inc. ("Prescott's"), the leading provider of refurbishment, maintenance, repair and service work for surgical microscopes utilized in hospital operating rooms and ambulatory surgery centers and a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital ("ASC"), announced today its expansion into the anesthesia specialty service and support sector with the acquisition of Heartland Medical Sales & Service ("Heartland").

Founded in 1998 by Bradly Rumph and headquartered in Louisville, KY, Heartland focuses on delivering reliable service, repair, refurbishment and sales of anesthesia machines and related equipment. As Heartland has grown, their equipment capabilities have expanded as well to include single replacement devices to the complete outfitting of surgery centers and other medical facilities and equipment rental, refurbishment, and repair services. Heartland remains dedicated to its roots as a service company which is a natural extension of Prescott's business. Visit www.heartlandmedical.com.

Dylan DiJulio, Chief Executive Officer of Prescott's, commented, "We are thrilled to have Heartland join the Prescott's family. This will allow us to continue to provide our clients with superior technical service and support of specialized surgical equipment nationwide while expanding our service offering to a broader product expertise. The anesthesia category is a natural extension of our business given the operational similarity and highly specialized skill required to provide field service support and repair and reconditioning capabilities. Brad Rumph has built an impressive company perfectly aligned with our service focused model. We believe our existing client base will welcome the additional capabilities that further differentiate us as a market leader."

Brad Rumph, President and co-founder of Heartland, said, "For nearly 25 years, our mission at Heartland has been to serve as a trusted service partner to healthcare providers to ensure their medical equipment is reliable, safe, and always operational. We are proud of our tech staff and entire team who now look forward to being a part of Prescott's and helping to expand this natural extension of their business."

Prescott's investment in Heartland represents the first of several anticipated acquisitions in the anesthesia refurbishment, maintenance, repair and service sector as well as other related contractual outsourced service, repair and maintenance business models serving the hospitals, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), surgery centers and specialty practice environments.

About Prescott's Inc.

Founded in 1984 and based in Monument, Colorado, Prescott's, Inc. is the leading provider of refurbishment, maintenance, repair and service work for surgical microscopes utilized in hospital operating rooms and ambulatory surgery centers primarily in the neuro, ophthalmic and ENT surgical specialties. Visit www.surgicalmicroscopes.com.

About Atlantic Street Capital

ASC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies poised for the next level of growth. The firm targets entrepreneurial management partners and fundamentally sound companies between $4 million and $25 million of EBITDA that will benefit from capital investment and ASC's value-added strategic and operational support. As a result, ASC works closely with management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed. For more information www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

View original content:

SOURCE Prescott’s, Inc.