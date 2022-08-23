Charleston Coffee Roasters Is Pleased to Celebrate their Sponsorship of the Nutritional Care Program at the South Carolina Aquarium with a Special New Blend of Coffee

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the conservation efforts of the South Carolina Aquarium, Charleston Coffee Roasters is pleased to announce that it has created a lively new Aquarium Blend coffee inspired by the Aquarium and celebrating their sponsorship of the Nutritional Care Program at the South Carolina Aquarium.

Charleston Coffee Roasters Announces the Release of Special Aquarium Blend Coffee (PRNewswire)

"The blend we've developed to celebrate our partnership with the Aquarium and their conservation efforts is very special to us. As the lead sponsor of the Nutritional Care Program at the South Carolina Aquarium, we are thrilled to introduce this new Aquarium Blend," noted Lowell Grosse, Founder and President of Charleston Coffee Roasters. "The South Carolina Aquarium provides a uniquely Charleston experience to friends and families, prompting them to return again and again. It was our sincere desire to craft a special coffee blend that would provide that same sensory experience for coffee lovers while also celebrating a great institution," added Grosse.

Aquarium Blend is an expertly blended mix of Peruvian and Honduran beans that are slow roasted to a medium, creamy profile, and the result is a well-balanced coffee with a smooth finish that's somewhat sweet and citrusy. This summer, the Aquarium Blend will be available exclusively at the South Carolina Aquarium gift shop or on the Charleston Coffee Roasters website at charlestoncoffeeroasters.com.

The Charleston Coffee Roasters Nutritional Care Program at the South Carolina Aquarium supplies more than 200 pounds of food daily for the 5,000 animals that reside at the Aquarium.

In 2005, Charleston Coffee Roasters was founded on the premise that a city like Charleston, South Carolina deserves a coffee that reflects its originality, consideration for the environment, and attention to quality. Just like the Aquarium, Charleston Coffee Roasters is committed to the conservation of the natural world. They put this commitment to action by purchasing coffee from growers who practice sustainable farming and encourage biodiversity, creating a positive economic impact on the communities where their coffee beans are sourced.

About Charleston Coffee Roasters:

With a roasting pace inspired by sea turtles, Charleston Coffee Roasters is committed to providing coffee drinkers with a craft coffee experience as rich in flavor and character as Charleston itself.

Doing the right thing is non-negotiable. We purchase certified, sustainably grown coffees from farmers who take care of their workers and the environment. Our dedication to providing great coffees is matched by our commitment to operate as upstanding corporate citizens. We actively give back and support the local charities and organizations that make Charleston the ideal place to live, work and raise a family, and we nurture the talented craftspeople that make Charleston Coffee Roasters the only roast with the name Charleston on the label.

