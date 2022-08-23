Coalition for the People's Agenda Compiling Comments from Chatham County Voters Supporting Sunday Voting

SAVANNAH, Ga., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chatham County Board of Registrars will take a vote to decide on whether to allow Sunday voting during a meeting scheduled for noon on August 24, 2022. According to the agenda the board published, the public comments will come after they vote. The Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda is requesting comments from Chatham County voters who support Sunday voting and will provide those remarks to the board before they vote. If you are a voter in Chatham County email your support of Sunday voting to info@thepeoplesagenda.org

"It could have been an oversight that the public does not get an opportunity to weigh in until after the board votes on Sunday voting, but hearing directly from voters first clearly shows greater respect and trust when voters in the community know their comments were considered," said Carry Smith, Coastal Georgia Coordinator for the People's Agenda. "Just in case any members of the Chatham County Board of Registrars are interested in what Sunday voting means to some of residents they serve, we compiled a few quotes for them."

Helen Butler, executive director of the People's Agenda. "We support Sunday voting and any other actions they can take that expand access to voting as opposed to the consistent efforts to make it harder to vote." Butler adds, "Sunday is the day many churches hold 'Souls to the Polls,' a longstanding national tradition where Black churches march thousands of parishioners to the polls so they can vote safely in groups. The elimination of Sunday voting could suppress the vote of seniors and other Black worshipers that traditionally vote with their congregation."

A few of the comments collected are below, to read selected remarks from Chatham County residents visit https://bit.ly/3ACSh3A.

Dr. Patricia M. Harris stated, "Truly, this does not make sense that public comments won't be heard until after the vote is taken. Public comments must be heard because the voice of the people should be documented and considered in every decision made concerning voting rights."

Donna Williams said, "Many elderly who actually fought and had family or friends lose their lives for the right to vote, will not be able to vote. Hundreds of churches take the elderly to vote and host Souls to the polls. Others have family members that work throughout the week and can only take their elderly loved ones to vote on a weekend, typically Sundays after church. I personally fall in this category; I take my elderly mom to the polls, and we vote as a family after church services."

Dave Lake adds, "Sunday voting is critical. Often when you are working two jobs - Sunday after church is the only way you can vote. Until Election Day becomes a national holiday like in most civilized nations, we must have Sunday voting."

Devon Spiva comments, "…Sunday voting historically contributes to higher turnout among minority communities and ensures that people who work during the week have a day that they can early vote without losing wages for time not at work. Election Day is still not a national holiday, complicating times that people can vote. This is why having both Saturday and Sunday voting is important in ensuring a fair and free election with the highest possible turnout."

"I support Sunday voting because there are many for whom that might be their only day off from work. Each citizen deserves access to vote on a day when they can do so without losing pay or putting their job at risk," said Evelyn Reierson.

"Voting Should be as easy as possible," said David Raphael Smith.

ABOUT THE PEOPLE'S AGENDA

Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization performing year-round voter registration, education and mobilization in Black communities throughout Georgia. Led by board chair, Rev. J. A. Milner, the organization has headquarters in Atlanta and offices in Athens, Albany, Macon, Augusta, LaGrange and Savannah. For more information visit http://thepeoplesagenda.org.

