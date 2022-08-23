Emergency Veterinary Care Centers is the new name of North Central Veterinary Emergency Center

Long-established emergency veterinary hospitals choose new name to better reflect their breadth of services and multiple locations.

WESTVILLE, Ind., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency Veterinary Care Centers (www.EVCC.com) is the new name for three Indiana-based veterinary emergency hospitals formerly known as North Central Veterinary Emergency Center. The phone numbers and physical locations in Highland, Westville and Mishawaka, Indiana, remain the same.

The newly named centers will continue to provide compassionate, high-quality emergency care for cats and dogs. Care will remain available 24/7/365 in Westville and Highland. The Mishawaka location offers 24-hour care on weekends from 7:30 p.m. ET on Fridays through 8:00 a.m. ET on Mondays, but is expected to add additional hours in the future. Check www.EVCC.com for the most up-to-date hours.

Emergency Veterinary Care Centers provide professional care for thousands of cats and dogs every year. They collaborate with each pet's primary veterinarian to create a comprehensive care team.

"We are proud to continue to provide highly-skilled care to cats and dogs when they are most in need," said Lori Ross, DVM, of Emergency Veterinary Care Centers. "Recognizing the special place pets have in our homes and in our hearts, we offer family-oriented care delivered with compassion," said Dr. Ross.

Emergency Veterinary Care Centers are accredited through the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), which represents the highest standard of veterinary excellence. The AAHA designation is earned by only a small percentage of animal hospitals in the United States.

Appointments are not needed at Emergency Veterinary Care Centers. People facing an urgent pet care situation are encouraged to call ahead so the veterinary team can be prepared for each pet's specific emergency.

"We are excited to announce our new name and are honored to continue serving pets from Indiana, greater Chicago and Michigan," said Deana Scheidt, director, business development for Emergency Veterinary Care Centers. "Our longstanding commitment to pets, up-to-date facilities and excellent reputation enable us to attract and retain a talented team of veterinary professionals who are passionate about providing personalized care to pets and compassionate service to their owners."

Emergency Veterinary Care Centers locations are:

2427 Ridge Road

Highland, Indiana 46322

219-881-1600

1645 US 421

Westville, Indiana 46391

219-785-7300

5714 N. Main St.

Mishawaka, Indiana 46545

574-544-6200

Pet owners can learn more about pet health and safety at www.evcc.com.

