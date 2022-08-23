Mizzen Capital Deploys Commercial Lending Platform AXIS by AIO Logic

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mizzen Capital, a New York based private-debt, SBIC fund, has deployed AIO Logic's loan and portfolio management platform, AXIS.

AIO Logic (PRNewswire)

AXIS by AIO Logic is an end-to-end loan and portfolio management platform designed for the complex needs of SMB and middle-market lenders. AXIS by AIO Logic delivers unprecedented data integration, automation, and analytics throughout the loan lifecycle.

In addition to AXIS's core functionality, AIO has developed specialized qualification and reporting tools for SBIC lenders. By incorporating origination, underwriting, compliance, servicing, and reporting functionality into a single platform, AXIS by AIO Logic expedites the processes required by commercial lenders and SBIC lenders.

According to AIO CEO George Souri, "We are proud to have earned the trust of Mizzen's proven and deeply experienced leadership. We have worked closely with Mizzen's team to successfully deploy AXIS, and we are thrilled to see the benefits AXIS has been able to provide."

AXIS features top of class data security, and end-to-end data integration, centralization, and automation. As a result, AXIS reduces error rates and costs while by giving users finger-tip visibility into actionable insights and organizational data. AXIS also features a managed deployment process and can be deployed at a fraction of the time and costs of other solutions and multi-platform integrations.

According to Marilyn Adler, Managing Partner at Mizzen Capital: "We needed a platform that could accommodate complex loan structures and reporting requirements. AXIS is the most robust platform we have seen and has exceeded our expectations. We were also able to deploy AXIS in a much shorter time and for thousands of dollars less than other solutions we looked at."

In addition to being the only end-to-end platform designed for small business and middle-market lending, AXIS by AIO Logic is the only AI-enabled commercial loan and portfolio management platform. AXIS's data integration and AI tools automatically monitor key metrics such as borrower financial health, loan level risk, and portfolio risk, empowering lenders to more closely and robustly monitor risk and take pre-emptive action to minimize losses.

According to Elizabeth Karter, Managing Partner at Mizzen Capital: "AXIS's integrated origination, underwriting, servicing, compliance, reporting, and flexible analytics tools have helped us significantly improve efficiency and accuracy throughout our organization. AIO's team has been great to work with, managing each step of our deployment and working closely to support our team during and after deployment. AXIS is significantly ahead of any other platform that we reviewed."

AIO Logic is currently offering personalized demos of the platform to select lenders. Lenders who would like a personalized demo may email info@aiologic.io to make arrangements.

About AIO Logic

AIO Logic is a financial technology company providing SaaS solutions to SMB and middle market commercial lenders. Their loan and portfolio management platform, AXIS, is the only end to end solution capable of managing the complex requirements and bespoke loan structures of SMB and middle market commercial lending.

About Mizzen Capital

Mizzen Capital is a New York based fund primarily investing debt into U.S. based lower middle market companies. We tailor capital structures to fit company's needs and objectives. We prioritize transparency and aligned goals.

