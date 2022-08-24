Trick or Treat Yourself with Limited Time Fall-Flavored Snacks from Hostess Brands

Snacking powerhouse expands autumn lineup with frightfully good treats perfect for inspiring moments of joy throughout the season

LENEXA, Kan., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hostess Brands is offering six delicious fall-flavored treats, including the addition of one new festive variety for its seasonal lineup, this fall. Hostess® fans once again will be able to enjoy their favorite snacks in fall- and Halloween-inspired selections of the brand's classic treats when they reach store shelves this September.

Hostess® Fall LTOs (PRNewswire)

The returning snacks for autumn include Hostess® Pumpkin Spice Flavored Twinkies®, Hostess® Iced Pumpkin Flavored CupCakes and Hostess® Caramel Crunch Donettes®. The Halloween lineup features fan favorites Hostess® Spooky Twinkies® and Hostess® ScaryCakes™, along with new Hostess® Creepy Caramel Ding Dongs®.

"As fall approaches, consumers are eager to get their hands on popular fall flavors like pumpkin spice, cinnamon and caramel," said Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands, LLC. "We're excited for fall snacking enthusiasts to try our new Hostess Creepy Caramel Ding Dongs, which are a delicious, spooky addition to our fun Halloween lineup."

Hostess Brands' tasty and creepy snacks are perfect for a variety of at-home activities this fall, including pumpkin-carving, Halloween party snack boards and scary movie marathons. Try turning your festive treats or beloved Hostess classics into something even more exciting with these recipe hacks:

Decorate your Donettes with googly eyes, candy corn horns or a frosting witch hat for a spooky companion on the plate.

Give your ScaryCakes or Spooky Twinkies an even more ghoulish look by drizzling them with melted chocolate for a spiderweb or mummy-wrapped look.

Creepy crawlies are a classic Halloween decoration – turn Ding Dongs into spooky spiders with pretzel sticks or sour straws.

Each of the seasonal snacks are available in a multi-pack at a suggested retail price of $3.99. Hostess Iced Pumpkin Flavored CupCakes, Hostess Caramel Crunch Donettes, Hostess Spooky Twinkies and Hostess ScaryCakes are also available in single-serve packages at a suggested retail price of $2.30. The fall snacks will arrive in grocery retailers nationwide beginning in September while the Halloween snacks will roll out in October.

To find a retailer near you, visit the Hostess website at https://www.hostesscakes.com .

Hostess® Halloween LTOs (PRNewswire)

